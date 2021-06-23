Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Barco Research: Meeting Rooms take Centerstage

dallassun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Barco ClickShare, global leader in visualisation and collaboration solutions, has revealed the results from its annual research on meeting trends and engagement. As theRajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India, "Technically, the old argument about which tasks can or cannot be done remotely has been...

www.dallassun.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerstage#Videoconferencing#Barco Research#Ani Newsvoir#Indian#Byom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessthedallasnews.net

CIPL powered Techiegigs venture transforming educational

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/PNN): With the world being revolutionised by the emergence of internet evolution, every human on the planet relies on digital mediums to find a solution to almost all of their problems. As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach...
EconomyCPA Trendlines

Take the Pain Out of Online Meetings

Weekly updates will keep you on track. If you’re the type of person who cringes at the thought of “another meeting,” I’m here to tell you, you’ve got to get over it. When you work with and for your clients remotely, you simply have to embrace meetings. Try an Accountability...
Businessdallassun.com

How smart digital agencies are helping brands

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Content is the new currency for brands' is a saying that has been picking up pace recently. The power of content increased manifold when businesses were forced to switch to the digital mode for survival. This is what made organizations across domains realize that...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

RingCentral Reimagines Meeting Rooms For New Hybrid Work Styles

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) - Get Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced new enhancements to RingCentral Rooms™. The enhancements, specific to its video meetings capabilities within RingCentral's Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) offering and RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging, will enable people to connect, communicate, and collaborate seamlessly, whether they are returning to the office or working from anywhere. The new capabilities include voice activated control enabling users to start and join meetings through a touchless experience and the ability to control the meeting from a mobile device. In addition, RingCentral Rooms will now be compatible with Logitech Rally devices and Windows devices and appliances, making RingCentral Rooms accessible to a wider audience.
Electronicsblooloop.com

Barco presents high brightness UniSee LCD video wall

Barco, the technology company focusing on innovative visualization solutions, has once again added to its LCD video wall portfolio, following the release of its new Barco UniSee 500, OverView KVD-5521C and OverView LVD-5521C. Now, with the launch of the next generation of the high-brightness UniSee LCD video wall, it has completed a full renewal of the portfolio.
Real Estatedallassun.com

U.S. millennials face more difficulties to find starter homes: media

NEW YORK, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Some U.S. millennials are facing more difficulties to buy available starter homes, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. In the United States, the first rung on the homeownership ladder has long been affordable starter homes, which have smaller footprints and selling prices and allow young homeowners to build wealth and upsize as they started their families, said the report.
Indiadallassun.com

Telangana CM loses cool, pulls out ribbon at inauguration

Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): After being unable to secure a pair of scissors for cutting the inaugural ribbon, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao pulled out the ribbon at a community housing site in Medipally of Thangallapally Mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday. The Chief Minister...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Helping reskill workers to get into the information technology field

Baltimore (WBFF) — BALTIMORE (WBFF) - 53% of Americans say they would change careers if they could re-train to get the skills necessary for a new job. That's according to Prudential's latest Pulse of the American Worker Survey. MedCerts, The Skillup Initiative and Baltimore county are teaming up to help...
Cancerdallassun.com

Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Corporate Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a new corporate presentation is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0316E_1-2021-7-2.pdf. Enquiries:. About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) With reference to regulatory release 'Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement' dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the 'Company') hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 57,785,439 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.
Businessdallassun.com

Delta Announces AGM Results

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.
Businessaithority.com

WalkMe Announces New Project Management Certification For DAP Professionals

Certification Discounts Available at Elevate, A Digital Adoption Professionals Event. WalkMe Ltd. (WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, announced the launch of a new certification in its Digital Adoption Institute. The Project Management Certification focuses on how to better manage digital adoption projects. The tactical learning track builds proficiency at leading cross-functional teams through designing, building and managing digital adoption solutions that accelerate and add more value to digital transformations.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations

Premiere Empire Energy Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services Issues. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ('Premiere') to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Beonprice & Juyo Analytics announce partnership to provide world class analytics and Business Intelligence to customers

The two tech companies join forces to combine the strategic vision of Juyo with the operational vision of Beonprice within one integrated solution. The new reporting feature gives Beonprice’s customers access to easy, agile and personalized data visualization that allows hotels to better identify opportunities in their data and adapt strategies.