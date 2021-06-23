Barco Research: Meeting Rooms take Centerstage

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) - Get Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced new enhancements to RingCentral Rooms™. The enhancements, specific to its video meetings capabilities within RingCentral's Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) offering and RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging, will enable people to connect, communicate, and collaborate seamlessly, whether they are returning to the office or working from anywhere. The new capabilities include voice activated control enabling users to start and join meetings through a touchless experience and the ability to control the meeting from a mobile device. In addition, RingCentral Rooms will now be compatible with Logitech Rally devices and Windows devices and appliances, making RingCentral Rooms accessible to a wider audience.