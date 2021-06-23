DHS Group and Onclave Announce Partnership to Provide Advanced Measurement Engagement and Impact: Announced Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Group

The banking giant formed a new business unit that will provide crypto services for all of its wealth management clients. Citigroup is now accelerating its plans to expand its footprint in the crypto space. On Thursday, June 24, the Wall Street banking giant launched a new business unit ‘Digital Assets Group’ that will dedicatedly operate in the crypto and the blockchain space. The bank has been working on this aspect for over the last few months. Last month in May, Citigroup executive Itay Tuchman said that Citi has received considerable demand for crypto services from its clients.