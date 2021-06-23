DHS Group and Onclave Announce Partnership to Provide Advanced Measurement Engagement and Impact: Announced Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Group
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA -- June 23, 2021 -- DHS Group and Onclave have entered into a strategic partnership that provides DHS Group clients with the ability to derive meaningful earned and social media insights related to the distribution of a press release over DHS Group's unparalleled, global distribution network.