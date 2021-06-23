Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

DHS Group and Onclave Announce Partnership to Provide Advanced Measurement Engagement and Impact: Announced Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Group

atlanticcitynews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA -- June 23, 2021 -- DHS Group and Onclave have entered into a strategic partnership that provides DHS Group clients with the ability to derive meaningful earned and social media insights related to the distribution of a press release over DHS Group's unparalleled, global distribution network.

www.atlanticcitynews.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Public Relations#Strategic Partnership#Vice Chairman#District Of Columbia#Dhs Group#Dhs Group Earned#Social Media Analytics#Geolocation#Dhs Investments#Communications Dhs Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
BusinessTimes Union

DEPLABS, Inc. Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Mira Commerce

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Mira Commerce Digital Agency, formerly known as DEPLABS, Inc., a premier Digital Transformation Consultancy specializing in online commerce, announced today their name change and rebranding to Mira Commerce Digital Agency. Over the past 17 years, the company has evolved from a small SI-type...
BusinessTimes Union

Acumen Information Systems Chosen to Serve RKL eSolutions Sage 300 ERP Practice

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. RKL eSolutions is transitioning the Sage 300 client base to Acumen Information Systems effective July 1st, 2021. Acumen and RKL have worked together for many years sharing resources, knowledge and client projects. RKL considered several other Sage 300 Partners, but the choice to choose Acumen was made easier because of their existing relationship.
Businessrubbernews.com

Birla Carbon hires industry veteran as chief information officer

MUMBAI, India—Birla Carbon has hired Madhavi Kanumoory as its chief digital and information officer, overseeing all aspects of the company's digital and information technology. Kanumoory will join the company's senior management team and report to chief operating officer John Loudermilk. She will be based at the Birla Carbon office in...
Businessdallassun.com

elev8 Advisors Group Announces Major Bank Partnerships

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / elev8 Advisors Group ('the Company'), an omni-channel leader in the payments and fintech space, announces it has formed strategic partnerships with multiple nationally recognized banks and that it has expanded its existing relationship with Business Warrior (OTC PINK:BZWR). The announcements build on momentum created by successful programs the Company recently delivered with key banking partners.
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Convoy and Flexport Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide End-to-End Digitization for Shippers

Convoy, the nation’s most efficient digital freight network, and Flexport, the platform for global logistics, announced a long-term, strategic partnership to bring end-to-end shipment automation across land, sea and air. The partnership draws on Flexport’s international client base and Convoy’s North American carrier network to provide customers with seamless logistics services while expanding business capabilities for both companies through a new shared data exchange that seamlessly integrates shipments across both platforms.
Economyneworleanssun.com

DHS Group Petroleum Announces Strategic Acquisition of Harrisburg Basin Assets for $745M, Reports Up for First Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA -- Monday, June 28, 2021 -- DHS Petroleum (DHS Group) today announced a strategic acquisition of Harrisburg Basin assets, reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021, declared its first quarter 2021 dividend, and updated its 2021 outlook to incorporate the acquisition, including an expected 53% increase to its future quarterly fixed dividend after the acquisition closes.
Charitiesinsurancebusinessmag.com

Falvey Insurance Group announces support for seafarers’ charity

Falvey Insurance Group and its subsidiaries, including marine cargo insurer Falvey Cargo Underwriting, have announced their formal support of The Mission to Seafarers, an international charity focused on seafarer welfare. Falvey announced the news on Friday, which was the “Day of the Seafarer,” - a day to formally recognize those...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Citi Announces ‘Digital Assets Group’ to Provide Crypto Services to Wealthy Clients

The banking giant formed a new business unit that will provide crypto services for all of its wealth management clients. Citigroup is now accelerating its plans to expand its footprint in the crypto space. On Thursday, June 24, the Wall Street banking giant launched a new business unit ‘Digital Assets Group’ that will dedicatedly operate in the crypto and the blockchain space. The bank has been working on this aspect for over the last few months. Last month in May, Citigroup executive Itay Tuchman said that Citi has received considerable demand for crypto services from its clients.
BusinessTimes Union

Heidelberg Instruments Announces Significant Partnership with Large Asia Based Photomask Production Group

HEIDELBERG, Germany (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Heidelberg Instruments, a leading laser lithography and nanofabrication equipment manufacturer, today announced the biggest single order in its history. This purchase, by a key photomask production group in Asia, includes two systems: a VPG+1400 for producing display photomasks and an ULTRA200 for semiconductor photomask applications. The order is valued between USD 6-10 Million.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CI Capital Partners Announces Agreement To Sell Portfolio Company Impact Group To Acosta

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell one of its portfolio companies, Impact Group to Acosta, an integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Impact Group is a sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced sales, marketing, and merchandising services to consumer packaged goods manufacturers.
BusinessStamford Advocate

AFG Group Vice President, Kenneth Reese, cGMP Announces Retirement

HERNDON, Va. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. After 18 years of dedicated service to AFG Group, and nearly 45 years in the construction industry, Kenneth Reese, cGMP, Vice President of the Health, Science, Technology, and Defense Division has announced his retirement. June 30th will mark Ken’s final day with AFG. In...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Paramit Corporation Announces Acquisition by The Tecan Group

MORGAN HILL, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramit Corporation announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) for a total purchase consideration of USD 1.0 billion (CHF 920 million). Based in Maennedorf, Switzerland, Tecan is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in life science research and clinical diagnostics. The acquisition will enhance Paramit's capabilities and market leadership in life sciences and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), significantly accelerate Tecan's entry into medical devices and expand the combined platform's total addressable market to serve its customers around the world. Since 2011, Paramit Corporation has been privately held by Altaris Capital Partners, LLC, a healthcare-dedicated investment firm based in New York, NY.
IndustryRegister Citizen

The Copley Consulting Group and SourceDay Announce Strategic Partnership

Viking Yachts is the first joint customer to benefit from the partnership. The Copley Consulting Group and SourceDay announced today a strategic partnership to bring SourceDay’s supply chain performance platform to Copley’s suite of product offerings. SourceDay integrates seamlessly with leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications to provide accurate, real-time...
Businessstlouisnews.net

DHS Group to Host One-On-One Meetings at the 18th Annual Alford-Carlisle Institutional Investor Conference: Fernando Aguirre Announed

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA -- June 22, 2021 -- DHS Group, a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that management will participate in the 18th Annual Alford-Carlisle Institutional Investor Conference taking place on July 28, 2021.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Travel Media Group Announces Expansion of Technology Partnership with Davidson Hospitality Group

Travel Media Group announced an expanded partnership with Davidson Hospitality Group to assist with comprehensive and consistent online guest engagement. “Our continuous innovation and dedicated client support allow us to tailor our solutions to fit the needs of our partners,” said Erica Jo Rago, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Sales at Travel Media Group. “Expanding our partnership with Davidson Hospitality Group introduced a unique opportunity to curate solutions that uphold the high-quality standards that are synonymous with their company.”
Jackson, MIjtv.tv

Alro Steel Announces the Passing of Vice Chairman Barry Glick

Barry’s uncle Al and father Robert founded Alro Steel in 1948 in Jackson, Michigan. Barry began his career with Alro in 1977 and has served as Vice Chairman for 27 years. Al Glick, CEO and Chairman said, “It is with a heavy heart that I share that Barry, my nephew and Vice Chairman of Alro, passed away yesterday after battling a long-term illness. He means so much to our family and company, and he will be truly missed. Barry exemplifies one of my favorite sayings: It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you don’t care who gets the credit.”
Businesslawnandlandscape.com

SoundOff Signal CEO to retire, successor named

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – SoundOff Signal, a producer of vehicle LED lighting, controls systems and electronic warning solutions for the law enforcement, amber and government markets, announced today that Mark Litke, president, and CEO, is retiring as of January 2022 and the board of SoundOff Signal has named Bryan Nyeholt his successor as president. During the remainder of 2021, Litke will be transitioning his position to Nyeholt to ensure continuity of the business and a seamless transition. In addition, Daniel Boerigter, chairman of the board, will assume the title of executive chairman.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Laramar Group announces executive promotions

The Laramar Group, a leading national real estate investment and property management company, has promoted Jeanne Schwab to Chief Operating Officer and Josh Harris to Chief Financial Officer. The current footprint of Laramar’s portfolio includes more than 150 multi-family communities in over 20 markets from coast to coast. The company...