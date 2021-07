Johannesburg, South Africa - Advicement in May 2021 announced DynamicDocs API, which is revolutionizing the industry with its accessible approach to automated pdf generation - all at affordable pricing. It leads the way with its innovative process of using LaTeX and serverless computing to generate PDF documents via an API. The modern approach to API development has evolved with the availability of cloud computing. Therefore it becomes essential to innovate over technological advancements that can improve client's digital experiences. Keeping that in mind, DynamicDocs API has been built so that one can quickly integrate with it and start generating PDF documents using existing (or new) templates.