Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Russia fires warning shots to deter UK warship in Black Sea

WBAL Radio
 13 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters, but Britain denied that account and insisted its ship wasn't fired upon.

www.wbal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Sea Region#Sea Of Azov#Sea Coast#Ap#British#Foreign Ministry#The Defense Ministry#Ukrainian#Russians#Parliament#Ukraine Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

Russian forces confront British warship in Black Sea military encounter

(CNN) — A British warship became embroiled in a confrontation with Russian forces off the coast of the disputed territory of Crimea on Wednesday. Russia says one of its warplanes dropped bombs and a patrol boat fired warning shots to turn back a British destroyer it claims entered into its territorial waters in the Black Sea.
PoliticsWBAL Radio

Slovenia's term raises specter of EU's threat from within

KRANJ, Slovenia (AP) — Tiny Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Already, nationalist governments in Hungary...
MilitarySand Hills Express

Troubled waters: U.S. warship leads drills in Russia’s back yard

Black Sea, on board the USS Ross — A tense confrontation between a British warship and the Russian military was captured on camera late last month. Russian planes buzzed the British vessel and issued hostile warnings. The incident took place in the Black Sea, where the U.S. and dozens of other countries are still conducting military exercises.
Public SafetyRepublic

Parts of missing Russian plane found; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW — Wreckage from a plane carrying 28 people that went missing Tuesday was found a few miles (kilometers) from the airport in Russia’s Far East where it was supposed to land, officials said, and everyone aboard was feared dead. The Antonov An-26 plane was on approach for a landing...
EuropeUS News and World Report

Estonia Decries Detention of Diplomat in Russia

MOSCOW/VILNIUS (Reuters) -Estonia accused Russia on Tuesday of detaining one of its diplomats after a "set-up" designed to make him look like a spy, saying the incident showed Russia was choosing confrontation in its relations with Europe. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained St Petersburg-based diplomat Mart...
Europewcn247.com

Russia detains Estonian consul over classified info claim

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Federal Security Service said Estonia's consul in St. Petersburg has been detained after allegedly being caught receiving classified documents. A statement the agency issued on Tuesday statement did not give further information about the detention of Consul Mart Latte but said “such activities are incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker and are openly hostile to Russia.” There was no immediate comment from the Estonian government. Russia has expelled Estonian diplomats two times this year, both in retaliation for Estonia's expulsion of Russian diplomats.
Military19fortyfive.com

Thermobaric Weapons: The Horrific Way Russia Could ‘Melt’ an Army in a War

The TOS-1 Buratino is a unique Russian self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) that has seen action in global hotspots like Afghanistan, Chechnya, Iraq and Syria. Like the enormous 240-millimeter 2S4 self-propelled mortar, the TOS-1’s specialty is obliterating heavily fortified positions. Although some of these may be found in rural rebel strongholds and fortified caves, they have often been employed in heavily urbanized environments. It’s gained a uniquely nasty reputation because of the horrifying effects of its fuel-air explosive warheads.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...
PoliticsThe Guardian

‘Idiotic’: Fury in Ukraine after female soldiers made to march in heels

Ukrainian authorities have found themselves buried in controversy after official pictures showed female soldiers practising for a parade in heels. Ukraine is preparing to stage a military parade next month to mark 30 years of independence following the Soviet Union’s breakup, and the defence ministry on Friday released photographs of fatigue-clad women soldiers marching in mid-heel black pumps.
Military19fortyfive.com

How Russia Plans to Take Down Stealth F-35s and F-22s in a War

Russia inherited a dizzyingly large number of surface-to-air missiles from the Soviet Union and has also improved upon Soviet designs since. Here is a rundown of the notable parts of S-family. The first surface-to-air guided missile system was the S-25 Berkut family of SAMs which were deployed by the Soviet...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s MiG-25 Foxbat Flew So Fast They Destroyed Their Own Engines

In the late 1960s, the USSR debuted what appeared to be the world’s deadliest fighter. The MiG-25 (NATO term “Foxbat”) could outrun any fighter in the air, and indeed any military aircraft other than the SR-71 Blackbird. Bearing a wicked name, a forbidding profile, and some great stats, the Foxbat...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

U.S. Destroyer Shows Up Right Off Crimea On Vessel Tracking Sites But It Never Left Port (Updated)

This bizarre spoofing incident around the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea is the second of its kind in the last two weeks. A couple of hours ago, in what appeared to be the latest development in the cat-and-mouse naval activities being played out by Russia and NATO in the Black Sea, online ship tracking services showed the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Ross (DDG-71), sailing together with a Ukrainian patrol boat just five miles off the coast of the contested Crimean Peninsula in the middle of the night. The Navy has denied that ship was ever anywhere near Crimea. What looked at first sight like a deliberate passage through what NATO recognizes as Ukrainian territorial waters, but which are also claimed by Russia, now seems to have been a case of deliberate spoofing of maritime tracking data, something that also occurred two weeks ago in the same area.
Military19fortyfive.com

MiG-29: Russia’s Worst Modern Fighter Jet or Just Misunderstood?

The MiG-29 is one of the world’s most prolific fighter jets. It currently serves in both NATO and CIS air forces. It’s the fifth most common combat aircraft in the world, even the current president of Bulgarian used to fly them. Despite its popularity, the design has been considered to...
Military19fortyfive.com

Forget Russia or the U.S. Military: China’s Snipers Are Ready for War

While the U.S. Army is concerned about next-generation Russian precision rifles and tactics, China has also been making significant advances in the field. In the 1980s, the Chinese used practically the same equipment as the Soviet Union. Nowadays, they use fairly different sets of equipment, including some rifles chambered in NATO calibers. The diverging development of Chinese precision rifles from the same base is an interesting parable of small-arms development driven by doctrine.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Russian Navy Has A Problem: F-35 Stealth Fighters Are Flying Above Them

On Monday, a Royal Air Force (RAF) Lockheed Martin F-35B had reportedly monitored a Russian naval task force engaged in maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea. Video taken by the Russian warships was reported to show the F-35B, the short/vertical takeoff and landing (S/VTOL) variant of the Joint Strike Fighter, overhead of the Russian flotilla.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Is Training for a Missile War Against NATO in the Black Sea

As the United States’ Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy co-hosted the annual naval Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 (SB21) in the Black Sea region, air defense units of Russia’s Southern Military District, stationed in the Krasnodar Region, announced that it had repelled a simulated enemy’s missile strike using its advanced surface-to-air missile (SAM) platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy