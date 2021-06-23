Cancel
Law Enforcement

Tony Evers signs bills banning use of chokeholds by police, creation of use of force policies

By MITCHELL SCHMIDT mschmidt@madison.com
bloomeradvance.com
 12 days ago

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed into law a ban on the use of chokeholds by police officers, except for in life-threatening situations or to defend themselves. On the same day, the Assembly gave final approval to a GOP-backed bill that would penalize local governments that attempt to defund police, which Democratic lawmakers called “laughable.”

www.bloomeradvance.com
Tony Evers
Mandela Barnes
Nick Milroy
Robin Vos
