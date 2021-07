Darius Rucker experienced major success in the '90s with his rock band, Hootie & the Blowfish, but when he made the transition to solo country singer in the late '00s, he wanted to be treated exactly the same as any other new artist. Rucker signed to Capitol Nashville in early 2008 before releasing his debut single, "Don't Think I Don't Think About It," and he recently told Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Essentials on Apple Music Country that the label was surprised when he told them he wanted to head out on a radio tour.