Final Fantasy 7 Remake look set to finally release elsewhere after its PS4 exclusivity ended earlier this year as the game has been spotted on the Epic games Store Database. As spotted by @Wario64 on Twitter, the game was spotted on the backend of the store and definitely suggests the game will finally be hitting PC in the future. Do keep in mind that this will be the regular PS4 version of the game, not the INTERmission DLC which released as a part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade earlier this month.