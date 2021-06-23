Tandy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Brokerages forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report $74.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.20 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.