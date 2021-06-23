Cancel
Today in history: June 23

Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX barring discrimination on the basis of sex for “any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance,” and more events that happened on this day in history.

dailyjournalonline.com
Politicsprescottenews.com

A “Holy Cow!” History 4th of July Quiz

For 245 years now, Americans have had a red, white, and blue time celebrating the Fourth of July. We all know America’s independence was declared on that day in 1776. How many other things do you know that were associated with that landmark event? Find out in this short, fun quiz.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Salute the American Revolution’s enduring legacy

It’s been a hard time for the American Revolution. It’s been smeared by the New York Times 1619 project as a fight to preserve slavery. Juneteenth, a worthy event in its own right, is considered by some as a candidate to replace July 4, marking a supposedly more palatable and less flawed Independence Day. Statues of leaders of the Revolution have been vandalized and torn down.
FestivalPosted by
Williamson Source

10 Facts About the Fourth of July

Although we celebrate independence from Great Britain on July 4, the Continental Congress actually declared the United States free on July 2, 1776. The fourth was the day that Congress sent the approved Declaration of Independence to printer John Dunlap to make 200 copies, according to constitutioncenter.com. The Fourth of July wasn’t made a federal holiday until June 28, 1870.
PoliticsDaily Journal

Our nation’s independence

Note: Jason Smith's column was submitted before Independence Day. This July 4, America will mark its 245th birthday. The freedom and liberty that our Founding Fathers envisioned have become pillars of not only our society, but for countries around the globe. The Declaration of Independence boldly declares that all of us are born with God-given rights, and that no one can take those away from us. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” Americans have always been able to come together to recognize that whatever our differences, we can all be grateful for a country whose founding principle is working towards freedom and equality.
PoliticsArkansas Online

OPINION | DANA KELLEY: That's the spirit

Independence Day is the supreme American holiday. The reasons, principles and ideals explaining the colonies' separation from England formed the foundation for everything else the United States would ever be or hope to become. It is the day of self-evident truths, of all created equal, of unalienable rights, of the...
PoliticsPosted by
AL.com

Why do we celebrate July 4th? History, facts about America’s birthday

The holiday marks the day in 1776 when the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence, signaling the official separation of the 13 original colonies from Great Britain amid the Revolutionary War. Since that day, July 4, 1776 has been considered America’s “birthday,” making her 245 years old...
PoliticsGoldsboro News-Argus

Fourth of July: The history of American patriotic songs

In preparation for Sunday and July 4, I have put the red, white, and blue wreath on the front door, set out the red and blue bath towels, and changed the table linens to flag-like placements. Besides displaying small flags on our church grounds, we will celebrate our country’s birthday this year with these acts, though in the past there was always a family reunion.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

George Washington is America's favorite Founding Father — CBS News poll

George Washington, the "father of the country" and the first president of the United States, is America's favorite Founding Father. Thirty-nine percent of Americans pick Washington first among the list of people commonly considered America's founding fathers. Polymath Ben Franklin comes in second at 21%, followed by the nation's third president and primary author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, at 15%. Alexander Hamilton comes in a very distant fourth at just 5%, just ahead of John Adams.
U.S. PoliticsEast Oregonian

Letter: A lesson about presidents

I saw a collage of American flags on my Facebook page and that made me think of my dad. We had a flagpole near the front patio. In the summer, nearly every day that I was home, we would line up and take down the flag, fold it up into a triangle and take it inside, reversing the operation in the morning.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: The American flag should be a unifying symbol that transcends politics

Halpern was an assistant U.S. attorney for 36 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego. He lives in Mission Hills. It has long been my belief that the American flag should be a unifying symbol that transcends politics. As a child, I was taught how to hang, fold, store and salute the American flag. As a college student, I painted the flag for a class and displayed it proudly in my dorm room. As a career prosecutor, the American flag adorned each office and courtroom in which I practiced.
Politics19fortyfive.com

Independence Day Question: What If George Washington Did Not Battle the British?

Queries the great Sheldon Cooper: “How would the Civil War have gone differently if Lincoln had been a robot sent from the future?”. None can tell. Nor can we tell with any exactitude how the War of American Independence would have unfolded differently had George Washington been a robot on an errand from the future. (Assuming he wasn’t. He did have an otherworldly character to him.) But we can essay some critical analysis about how the revolution would have gone had the Patriots rejected Washington as commander-in-chief and embraced the alternative strategy put forward by Washington’s sometime comrade, sometime antagonist—Charles Lee.
Constitutiontheintell.com

Guest Opinion: The fluidity of freedom

The Founding Fathers of our nation held differing opinions on self-government and citizens’ rights. Although they agreed on the core tenet of freedom, there was no unanimity on the meaning of “freedom.” Alexander Hamilton, for example, believed in the right to bear arms. Thomas Jefferson did not believe in allowing women to vote. This.