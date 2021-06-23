Cancel
WATCH: Anthony DeSclafani fans nine as San Francisco Giants blank Los Angeles Angels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtkAW_0acrU4O500

Anthony DeSclafani threw seven scoreless innings and got plenty of offensive support while leading the San Francisco Giants to a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The Giants had 12 hits, including home runs from Wilmer Flores and Mauricio Dubon. Brandon Crawford went 3-for-3 with a walk. A four-run first inning against Angels starter Andrew Heaney (4-5) turned out to be all the visitors would need.

DeSclafani (8-2) allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out nine on the way to winning his fourth consecutive start. He has allowed just four runs (three earned) in 27 innings during those outings, good for a 1.00 ERA.

The Giants jumped out to an early lead, getting five hits in the first inning. Flores belted a two-run homer, but the key hit of the inning might have been Darin Ruf’s double.

With one on and one out, Ruf hit a ball over the head of right fielder Luis Rengifo, who appeared to take a poor route to the ball. Rengifo was playing in only his third major league game in the outfield, having spent all of his career until this season in the infield.

Instead of the second out of the inning, the Giants had runners on second and third with one out. The first run scored on Buster Posey’s RBI groundout, and Brandon Belt followed with a bunt single that scored the second run of the inning.

Flores then hit Heaney’s next pitch over the fence in left-center for a 4-0 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066X1v_0acrU4O500
Dubon led off the second inning with a home run to make it 5-0 before Heaney settled in. The left-hander was able to get through the sixth inning without allowing another run. He struck out 10 and walked none but allowed 10 hits.

DeSclafani worked his way out of some jams in the early innings. The Angels had runners on second and third with two out in the first inning, then runners on second and third with no outs in the second inning, but they couldn’t score. In all, the Angels went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Dominic Leone and James Sherfy each tossed one inning while completing the Giants’ six-hit shutout.

–Field Level Media

