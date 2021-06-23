Team of Cushman & Wakefield brokers join Colliers

Information on The List was supplied by company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. To be eligible for this list, business owners must be ethnic minorities who own 51% or more of their companies, which must be based in the Twin Cities 24-county metro area. The Business Journal follows the definition needed to be a certified Minority Business Enterprise, defined as any business having owner(s) belonging to the following groups: Black, Latino, Native American, Asian American and Pacific Islander.