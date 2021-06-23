Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Team of Cushman & Wakefield brokers join Colliers

By Dylan Thomas
Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Led by Tom Sullivan, the four-person team has worked with tenants, owners and buyers on deals in the Twin Cities and across the U.S.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Cushman#Colliers#The U#The Twin Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Real estate Leads - June 25, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
EconomyPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Largest Ethnic Minority-owned Businesses in the Twin Cities

Information on The List was supplied by company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. To be eligible for this list, business owners must be ethnic minorities who own 51% or more of their companies, which must be based in the Twin Cities 24-county metro area. The Business Journal follows the definition needed to be a certified Minority Business Enterprise, defined as any business having owner(s) belonging to the following groups: Black, Latino, Native American, Asian American and Pacific Islander.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Target boasts third highest board diversity among top U.S. employers

Target Corp. has the third most racial board diversity of the U.S.'s top 100 employing companies, according to a recent Just Capital report. The significance of the Minneapolis retailer's board diversity — nearly 50% of its board is non-white — is two-fold. There's the moral reasoning that positions wielding so much clout ought to be representative of the U.S. population. And there's the notion that boards with increased diversity better position companies to think creatively.
Real EstatePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Mortgage servicers can soon resume foreclosure proceedings. But there are limitations.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has issued a final rule that extends its foreclosure moratorium through August 31 — but allows foreclosures to resume after that under limited circumstances. The CFPB had originally proposed earlier in the year an official “review period” before foreclosures could start that would have prohibited...