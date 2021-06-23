Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana ranks 48th in overall child well-being, a report finds

By JC Canicosa
Posted by 
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2798Po_0acrTiRz00

Louisiana children rank near the bottom of the country in overall well-being, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book report, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The report “describes how children across the United States were faring before… the coronavirus pandemic,” as the latest available data used was from 2019. States’ rankings are calculated by analyzing how children fare in four categories: economic well-being, education, health and family and community.

Louisiana ranked 48th overall in child well-being. Only Mississippi and New Mexico fared worse.

“Even before the pandemic, Louisiana ranked 48th in overall child well-being, and all available data suggest that conditions have deteriorated since 2019 for many of our children and families,” said Teresa Falgoust, director of data and research at Agenda for Children, Louisiana’s member of the KIDS COUNT network, said in a news release. “As our state emerges from the pandemic, we need to make child well-being a top priority in all of our policies, from the state budget to housing policy.”

Louisiana’s challenges have long been a constant. Allison Plyer, a chief demographer at the Data Center, a nonprofit in New Orleans that analyzes data in Southeastern Louisiana, helped write Pandemic to Prosperity, a series of reports looking at the conditions in vulnerable communities — including those in the South. She said disasters, like the COVID-19 pandemic, “accelerate pre-existing trends.”

The report also noted that hunger, hopelessness and accessibility remain stressors for Louisiana families. A fifth of families with children reported food insecurity in March and 28% “reported feeling down, depressed or hopeless,’’ compared to a national average of 22%.

Said Lisa Hamilton, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation: “The COVID-19 pandemic is the most extraordinary crisis to hit families in decades. Deliberate policy decisions can help them recover, and we’re already seeing the beginnings of that. Policymakers should use this moment to repair the damage the pandemic has caused — and to address long- standing inequities it has exacerbated.”

Economic well-being

Before the pandemic, 27 percent — or 289,000 Louisiana children — were living in poverty.

The report said 19% of Louisiana children live in high-poverty areas, more than double the national rate of 9 percent. And nearly half of the state’s children live in a single-parent household.

“Growing up in poverty is one of the greatest threats to healthy child development,” the Kids Count report said. “It increases the likelihood that a child will be exposed to factors that can impair brain development and lead to poor academic, cognitive and health outcomes.”

Thirty-three percent — or 356,000 — of children’s parents lacked secure employment and 9 percent of teens were not in school and not working.

“The negative effects of poverty on kids can extend into their teenage years and young adulthood, as they are more likely to contend with issues such as teen pregnancy and failing to graduate from high school,” according to the report.

Those numbers are likely to have only risen since the pandemic, as unprecedented unemployment, and low unemployment benefits were not enough to cover basic living expenses in any Southern state except Kentucky, where the standard monthly unemployment payout is $400 higher than the next highest Southern state, according to the Pandemic to Prosperity report.

Louisiana has one of the lowest weekly unemployment benefits in the nation at $247, which will rise by $28 next year. Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he will likely end the $300 federal supplement at the end of July.

Education

Seventy-four percent of Louisiana’s 4th graders weren’t proficient in reading and 77 percent of Louisiana’s 8th graders weren’t proficient in math, and it is unknown how much those numbers have changed since the pandemic sent students from in-person classrooms to virtual ones.

“Children who reach fourth grade without being able to read proficiently are more likely to struggle academically and eventually drop out of school,” the Kids Count report said. “Low reading proficiency also can reduce earning potential and chances for career success as adults.”

The report also noted that just 20 percent of Louisiana high schoolers graduated on time in 2019.

Health

Thirty-five percent of Louisiana children were obese in 2019, and it is unknown how much those numbers have increased as families became more sedentary after stay-at-home orders and lockdowns during the pandemic.

“Children who struggle with their weight are at higher risk for a range of health problems, including asthma, heart disease, diabetes and cancer,” according to the report. “They are also more likely to experience social and emotional difficulties.”

Thirty-six of every 100,000 Louisiana children died in 2019 compared to 25 of 100,000 nationwide. The Kids Count report says the child death rate “reflects a broad array of factors: physical and mental health; access to health care; community issues; use of safety practices; and, especially for younger children, the level of adult supervision.”

Community Policy
View All 26 Commentsarrow_down
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

524
Followers
345
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
New Mexico State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Louisiana#Agenda For Children#The Data Center#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Relationships
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Science catches up to what residents of Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ have been saying about pollution | Jarvis DeBerry

If you’re ever inclined to describe how healthy you are, you’d do well to remember that the world is bigger than Louisiana and that you could simultaneously be better off than the average person here and worse than the average person in the U.S. Consider the debate about whether the communities along the Mississippi River […] The post Science catches up to what residents of Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ have been saying about pollution | Jarvis DeBerry appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Lifting Louisiana’s economy starts with helping children | Neva Butkus

The Annie E. Casey Foundation, as it does every year around this time, recently delivered some bad news about Louisiana’s children. According to its Kids Count Data Book, Louisiana ranks 48th in the country for child well-being. Louisiana has never ranked higher than 46th in the 31-year history of this project.  At the root of […] The post Lifting Louisiana’s economy starts with helping children | Neva Butkus appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CollegesPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Southern University in Baton Rouge is ‘falling into the river’ and needs $32 million to stop erosion

Maurice Pitts, the director of facilities at Southern University in Baton Rouge wanted to make it clear Monday that what he was saying about the campus’ worsening erosion problem is “no exaggeration.”  The campus, situated on the Mississippi River is “falling into the river,” Pitts said. “It has become a safety hazard.” Much of the […] The post Southern University in Baton Rouge is ‘falling into the river’ and needs $32 million to stop erosion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana law requires you to buckle up — unless you’re a child on a school bus | Tammy C. Barney

A 7-30 vote in the Louisiana Senate this month killed HB 130, which would have required new school buses to be installed with seat belts for its young passengers. The Senate’s rejection came after the House had approved the bill introduced by Rep. Robby Carter (D-Amite) by a 55-44 vote. Making school buses safer for […] The post Louisiana law requires you to buckle up — unless you’re a child on a school bus | Tammy C. Barney appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CollegesPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

LSU posted bad information about restraining orders on its website. Why did it take the university almost six weeks to change it?

On April 19, about a month after LSU unveiled its new website on sexual assault and dating violence, Morgan Lamandre told the university about a problem with it. The guidance on how to seek a restraining order on the new website was wrong, she said. “A restraining order is a court order that prohibits someone […] The post LSU posted bad information about restraining orders on its website. Why did it take the university almost six weeks to change it? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana considers solar farm regulations as crop farmers voice concerns

The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources held its first public hearing Tuesday to design new regulations governing the solar energy industry and the leasing of private land for solar farms — tracts of land filled with solar panels for electricity production.    Tuesday’s hearing, the first of several hearings anticipated, was the result of recently-passed […] The post Louisiana considers solar farm regulations as crop farmers voice concerns appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Arizona StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Supreme Court upholds Arizona ‘ballot harvesting’ ban, in setback for voting rights law

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s ban on third-party ballot collections, reversing the 9th Circuit’s ruling last year that the prohibition violated the Voting Rights Act and raising the bar on future voting rights lawsuits. In a 6-3 opinion, the high court ruled on Thursday that Arizona’s 2016 law doesn’t violate Section 2 of the […] The post Supreme Court upholds Arizona ‘ballot harvesting’ ban, in setback for voting rights law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoes bills related to vaccines, emergency powers and elections

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that he vetoed 28 of the 505 bills the Louisiana Legislature sent him during the 2021 legislative session.  That number includes the construction bill because Edwards used a line-item veto for some projects lawmakers approved. The Legislature can override any of the governor’s vetoes with a two-thirds vote in […] The post Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoes bills related to vaccines, emergency powers and elections appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
HealthPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

St. Tammany Parish school system promises to conduct a review of its special education services

Javanda May, a Slidell mother, said her 9th grade son struggled transitioning to virtual learning when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. May’s son was supposed to receive accommodations for his attention deficit disorder — including text-to-speech accommodations, small group instruction and mental health services, but “pretty much none of his accommodations from his IEP were implemented,” […] The post St. Tammany Parish school system promises to conduct a review of its special education services appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana courts energy startup that converts sugar cane waste to biofuel

A company that turns sugar cane waste into a green biofuel is considering building a $70 million renewable energy facility in Iberia Parish, and the state is offering tax breaks and other perks to seal the deal. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday announced that his administration has reached a preliminary agreement with Delta Biofuels, […] The post Louisiana courts energy startup that converts sugar cane waste to biofuel appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans push back against federal approval for changes in state voting laws

WASHINGTON—Republicans during a U.S. House Judiciary panel hearing on Tuesday argued that a bill that would reinstate a preclearance section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act is unnecessary because there is no discrimination in voting.  The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Mike Johnson, (R-La.), said that the legislation is not needed and that the […] The post Republicans push back against federal approval for changes in state voting laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LawPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

New law keeps some industrial pollution accidents hidden from the public

Over the objections of an advocacy organization that says environmental self audits will leave the public more in the dark, Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law a program allowing industrial facilities to conduct self audits for certain pollution accidents. The new law will allow those facilities to keep the records of those accidents […] The post New law keeps some industrial pollution accidents hidden from the public appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House votes to scuttle statues of Confederate leaders, bust of Dred Scott author

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Tuesday to remove from the Capitol a bust of the late Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, a Marylander who wrote the despised Dred Scott decision—as well as evict statues and busts of men who fought for the Confederacy or served in its government. The legislation passed on a vote […] The post U.S. House votes to scuttle statues of Confederate leaders, bust of Dred Scott author appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Georgia StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Justice Dept. suit says new Georgia voting law rules violate rights

WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia to overturn a sweeping elections law passed in March, with a legal challenge that alleges the new statute violates the federal Voting Rights Act. The federal lawsuit is the latest in a series of challenges […] The post U.S. Justice Dept. suit says new Georgia voting law rules violate rights appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA and its anachronistic idea of amateurism  | Bob Lewis

The world of bigtime college sports is about to change profoundly in ways not even experts yet comprehend because of a bombshell U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Last week’s unanimous and unambiguous decision in NCAA v. Alston eviscerates the American college football and basketball cartel’s business model of earning billions […] The post A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA and its anachronistic idea of amateurism  | Bob Lewis appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder of George Floyd

Convicted in the murder of George Floyd, ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison Friday, becoming the first white Minnesota police officer to serve prison time for a murder committed while on the job. The sentencing marks a significant milestone in the effort to get justice for Floyd, […] The post Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder of George Floyd appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Virginia StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Supreme Court affirms transgender rights in declining to hear Virginia school bathroom case

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will not hear a case of a transgender student in Virginia who was barred from using the boys’ bathroom, a decision that affirms lower-court rulings that said treating transgender students differently violates federal law. Justices on the top court offered no comment in declining to take […] The post Supreme Court affirms transgender rights in declining to hear Virginia school bathroom case appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.