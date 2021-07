More than ever, users expect their electronics to keep their data private. Apple is at the forefront of the latest privacy push, with the iPhone maker having introduced various features to improve privacy and security over the years. The app privacy labels and anti-tracking features built into iOS 14 are the best examples of what improved privacy looks like. iOS 15 adds a few more notable privacy improvements as well, including a VPN-like service that will be bundled with the premium iCloud+ subscription. Called Private Relay, the new service will make it impossible for advertisers to track iPhone and iPad users...