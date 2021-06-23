Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Letter: Health bill falls victim to the wealthy, powerful

Buffalo News
 11 days ago

On June 7, hundreds of us demonstrated in support of passing the New York Health Act, overwhelmingly favored in public polls calling for universal, public funded health insurance for all New Yorkers. This would replace our costly public and private patchwork of programs leaving many of us uninsured or underinsured. The state would save billions and 95% of us would pay far less for better protection than our status quo while it would also stimulate our economy. This has been the conclusion of every legitimate study, even those done by staunchly conservative organizations like the RAND Corporation. So what’s the hold up?

buffalonews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Rand Corporation#The New York Health Act#New Yorkers#The Rand Corporation#Nyha#Assembly#Republican#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Scotts Valley, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Health care ruling shouldn’t be politicized

A recent Sentinel front page news espouses the springboard effect on the Democratic Party from a recent Supreme Court ruling. The real issue is the practical and reasonableness of the decision; that is not addressed by the article. U. S. health care is by far the most expensive in all the world with less than reasonable results. Expounding on the springboard effect of the court ruling further exasperates the rivalry and division between political parties without addressing the underlying issue.
HealthThe Post and Courier

Letter: S.C. bill limits healthcare access

I was recently made aware of a debate on S.811 in the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee. This legislation would set a dangerous precedent by permitting anyone in health care to deny care to any individuals for any reason. Any reason means one wouldn’t even have to have a medical justification.
Congress & CourtsReading Eagle

Letter: Area lawmaker has power to reform redistricting law

The state Senate is about to recess for the summer, but Sen. David Argall has one other piece of business to do before he does. As chairman of the State Government Committee, Argall has the power — some even say obligation — to vote the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act (SB222) out of committee and send it to the Senate floor for a vote.
Apopka, FLtheapopkavoice.com

Opinion: House Bill 919 keeps the power with the people

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 919 into law – preventing local governments from banning fuel sources – and marking a major win for consumers and their freedom to choose the energy mix that best suits their lifestyles. In 2019, the Berkeley, California, City Council passed the nation’s...
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Letter: Kudos for public health workers

I read with interest the editorial highlighting the frequent and informative media briefings held by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, the county's health commissioner, in Albany County during the COVID-19 pandemic ("Steady hand at the wheel," June 21). This is certainly well-deserved recognition. It is also an opportune time to recognize the public health employees who have worked tirelessly for the past 15 months to do contact tracing, community education and vaccine administration in addition to assuring that other essential public health services were maintained. The demands placed upon county health departments throughout New York state during this time were enormous, requiring an all-hands-on-deck response. As such, it is fitting to give credit to the many dedicated employees in the state and county health departments for their hard work and unwavering commitment to protect the public’s health. Let's also give a shout-out to the volunteer members of the Medical Reserve Corps who assisted county health departments during the pandemic. Kudos to the public health workforce and volunteers for a job well done.
Fairhaven, MAfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Letter: Powers is logical choice

As a lifelong resident of Fairhaven I have seen many elected members of the Fairhaven School Committee, including myself, come and go over the past 50 years, but in my estimation Stasia Powers stands out as a natural leader and a dedicated community activist. Her service on the Fairhaven School Committee for the past 14 years has prepared Stasia well for the challenges facing the Select Board, and in my opinion she is the logical choice in the upcoming election.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Atteberry brings balance, stability to health board

To the editor — Please support Dr. Dave Atteberry, who already has held a position on the Yakima Health District board since January of this year, for Public Health Officer. He will address the health care needs of the various communities within Yakima County, and desires to encourage policies that provide all Yakima County residents with equal opportunity for attaining their best health.
IndustryPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Our biggest health crisis – tobacco

Far too many children in our county are getting hooked on poison. Stories of local schools that cannot let their kids go to the bathroom alone, due to bathroom vaping, abound. These stories show the grip tobacco has in our area. There are Barbie themed vape flavors, vapes that mimic school supplies, and tobacco priced for purchase with leftover lunch money. Clearly these products are designed for children. 87 percent of adult smokers started before they were 18. Tobacco companies know that children cannot assess risk. They have taken advantage of this for decades. Every year big tobacco’s profits grow. This growth is at the expense of our children’s lives.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Letters: PBM fiasco, bill attacks affordable housing

PBM fiasco shows more must be done to hold corporate executives responsible. I write to thank The Dispatch for its series on Pharmacy Benefit Managers and the editorial in the June 20 edition that summarized how PBMs prey upon the country’s health care system and increase the cost of health care.
Public Healthswnewsmedia.com

Letter: The governor needs to cede his emergency powers

The COVID-19 Pandemic has taken more of an upbeat turn over the past several months due to the successful vaccination rates and some areas even here in Minnesota are approaching 70% with shot and 60% are fully vaccinated. As a result, most restrictions have been lifted including statewide mask mandates, capacity limits, etc.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Two of the three health candidates are qualified

Only two of the candidates for health officer are qualified. To the editor — R: The Yakima health officer issue. In my more than 30 years of experience as a general surgeon and cancer liaison physician (to the Commission on Cancer) I have had the opportunity to work with all three candidates: Dr. Cate, Dr. Barg and Dr. Atteberry.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Could a 4th stimulus check still be on the table in 2021? Here's the scoop

What is the chance that Americans will see a fourth stimulus payment before the end of the year? On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the odds are somewhat unlikely, stating that President Joe Biden has already proposed "what he thinks is going to be the most effective for the short term" in getting the economy to move forward. Congress is still hammering out and negotiating the details of the next two stimulus packages.
New York City, NYObserver

State Senator Borrello introduces COVID bills

As Independence Day nears, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, is introducing legislation to give state residents independence from state COVID-19 regulations. Borrello introduced three bills in the state Senate on Wednesday. S.7268 prohibits a government entity from requiring individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine; S.7269 prohibits a government entity or its subdivisions from requiring people to wear face coverings or face masks; and S.7270 prohibits a government entity or its subdivisions from issuing COVID-19 regulations or guidance without first getting approval from the state Legislature.
College SportsColumbus Dispatch

Letters: Amendment tainted otherwise good bill to empower collegiate athletes

Amendment tainted otherwise good bill to empower collegiate athletes. During this last week of pride month, Ohio House Republicans showed their true colors by ramming through a divisive, discriminatory ban on transgender girls from participating in sports in Ohio. This bill tears at the heart of what sports are supposed to be — a place where we come together to develop new skills, learn the importance of teamwork and play the games we love. Make no mistake, this isn’t about protecting girls — it’s about pushing an outdated and bigoted ideology that hurts trans people and sends the message that LGBTQ Ohioans aren’t welcome on the field, on the court, or as valued members of our community. It’s a shame that this amendment tainted an otherwise good bill to empower collegiate athletes.
Advocacykiow.com

Area Crime Victim Support Group Funding Falling Short

Area Iowa groups that assist survivors of domestic violence and other crimes are struggling as a key federal funding source almost evaporates. They’re concerned little help will be available if Congress doesn’t intervene, especially for people in marginalized areas. Money for the Victims of Crime Act comes from fines in...
Income TaxColumbian

Letter: Wealthy pay their fair share

To demonize the wealthy, Greg Jayne cherry-picks facts and a few extreme examples (“Inequality real risk to capitalism,” The Columbian, June 13). The political cartoon showing the income tax burden being borne by the middle class is dead wrong. CNBC and taxfoundation.org reported the latest IRS income tax data from 2018: