As the state as well as our city continue to open up, more and more in person events are happening. Things are going back to the "original normal". Something I prefer much more than the "new normal". That being said, many things that took place during the pandemic, there were a great idea was online events. It was a great way to not only social distance & stay safe, but the convenience level was outstanding! Anyone who has little ones know how much of a hassle, even going to the store can be, let alone finding something entertaining and educational for the kids. Thankfully, the Yakima Valley Libraries had us covered during the pandemic, and are still keeping us educated, informed, & entertained even now when we're opening up!