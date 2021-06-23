REVIEW: A Tale of Three Chinatowns (2021) dir. Lisa Mao

In the last scenic exhale of Frederick Wiseman’s mammoth City Hall, (former) Mayor Walsh — along with his city official crew and a crowd — watches a lion dance in the plaza between Harrison and Chauncey. The visible breaths, North Faces, and pink-tinged noses indicate that this is the time of year where we can expect the intersecting streets off Kirkland to be closed and red envelopes to be passed over family-style tables: Lunar New Year. Chinatown’s integration into Boston culture is not unique to the metropolitan sprawl, but its expected arrival feels as settled and in-place as Allston Christmas or the Southie St. Patrick’s parade.