Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson, IN

Editorial: This summer, be safe on the road

By The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board
Posted by 
The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6NXe_0acrT74T00

As the weather heats up, motorcycle enthusiasts have good reason to take to the road, but a recent spate of accidents suggests that motorcyclists and other motorists should be cautious in their summer travels.

Kerry and Barbara Hinkle, both 62, of Anderson, were seriously injured June 14 when the motorcycle they were riding was struck by another vehicle near the intersection of 38th Street and Ridge Road.

Devyn Underwood, 27, suffered head injuries when the motorcycle he was riding left the road south of Summitville the night of June 12. Underwood remains in critical condition in an intensive care unit.

According to police, Corena Swain was intoxicated and driving an SUV when she struck two people on a motorcycle the night of June 10. Lawrence “Kelly” Jones, 47, was flown by a Lifeline helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

In hopes of breaking this tragic trend, we urge motorists to be both cautious and courteous as more motorcycles will be on the road in these warmer months.

Motorcyclists must do their part, as well, observing all legally mandated and recommended safety guidelines and practicing vigilance in their awareness of other vehicles.

Most importantly, whether you drive a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler, never operate a vehicle of any kind after consuming alcohol or drugs.

People are likely to be excited to be out and about this summer, particularly after many of last summer’s activities were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We encourage everyone to make the most of this summer while making safety a high priority on the streets of local communities and the roads of Madison County.

Community Policy
The Herald Bulletin

The Herald Bulletin

Anderson, IN
3K+
Followers
151
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald Bulletin

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridge Road#On The Road#Head Injuries#Motorcycles#Weather#Motorcyclists
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
County
Madison County, IN
City
Anderson, IN
City
Summitville, IN
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...