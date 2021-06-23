Editorial: This summer, be safe on the road

As the weather heats up, motorcycle enthusiasts have good reason to take to the road, but a recent spate of accidents suggests that motorcyclists and other motorists should be cautious in their summer travels.

Kerry and Barbara Hinkle, both 62, of Anderson, were seriously injured June 14 when the motorcycle they were riding was struck by another vehicle near the intersection of 38th Street and Ridge Road.

Devyn Underwood, 27, suffered head injuries when the motorcycle he was riding left the road south of Summitville the night of June 12. Underwood remains in critical condition in an intensive care unit.

According to police, Corena Swain was intoxicated and driving an SUV when she struck two people on a motorcycle the night of June 10. Lawrence “Kelly” Jones, 47, was flown by a Lifeline helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

In hopes of breaking this tragic trend, we urge motorists to be both cautious and courteous as more motorcycles will be on the road in these warmer months.

Motorcyclists must do their part, as well, observing all legally mandated and recommended safety guidelines and practicing vigilance in their awareness of other vehicles.

Most importantly, whether you drive a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler, never operate a vehicle of any kind after consuming alcohol or drugs.

People are likely to be excited to be out and about this summer, particularly after many of last summer’s activities were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We encourage everyone to make the most of this summer while making safety a high priority on the streets of local communities and the roads of Madison County.