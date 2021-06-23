foster + partners transforms los angeles' historic tower theatre into an apple store
Apple has opened its 26th location in the greater los angeles area — the apple tower theatre. continuing with its partnership with foster + partners, the store encompasses one of their most significant restoration projects to date, taking over the famed tower theatre in the center of the city. originally home to the first theater in LA wired for film with sound, the historic structure was designed in 1927 by renowned motion-picture theater architect s. charles lee.www.designboom.com