foster + partners transforms los angeles' historic tower theatre into an apple store

Architect S. Charles Lee’s ornate and lasting imprint upon what would eventually age into as the historic core of Downtown Los Angeles is often overlooked from the contemporary postcard perspective of the city. Yet, amongst local Angelenos, natives and adopted transplants alike, the corridors constituting L.A.’s most historically significant remnants of its architectural past – including the Broadway Theater District – are beloved for the “if you know, you know” hidden beauty hidden behind the closed doors of their dilapidated facades. And now, thanks to Apple and their partnership with collaborators Fosters + Partners, a grande dame of the Renaissance Revival style reemerges as a flagship retail destination where technology is framed by the beauty of that gilded age as the Apple Tower Theatre.