foster + partners transforms los angeles' historic tower theatre into an apple store

designboom.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has opened its 26th location in the greater los angeles area — the apple tower theatre. continuing with its partnership with foster + partners, the store encompasses one of their most significant restoration projects to date, taking over the famed tower theatre in the center of the city. originally home to the first theater in LA wired for film with sound, the historic structure was designed in 1927 by renowned motion-picture theater architect s. charles lee.

www.designboom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Store#The Arts#Foster Partners#The Tower Theatre#Paris Opera House#Corinthian
