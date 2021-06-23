Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Football Recruiting Weekend Preview

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 12 days ago
Syracuse football hosted nine players last weekend for official visits, and will host eight more this weekend. Here is a look at those eight recruits, including a few new names added to the list.

Player: Belizaire Bassette (committed to Syracuse)

Position: Defensive tackle

Height/Weight: 6-2, 270

School: American Heritage High (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Player: LeQuint Allen (committed to Syracuse)

Position: Running back

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180

School: Millville High (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia

Player: Mani Powell

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-3, 225

School: McKinley High (OH)

Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky

Player: Carter Wyatt

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 220

School: West Brunswick High (NC)

Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech

Player: Kanye Varner

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-3, 270

School: Jonesboro High (GA)

Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Kansas State, UCF

Player: Max McCree

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6, 290

School: Iowa Central Community College (JUCO)

Other Notable Offers: UAB, UMass

Player: Jordan Anthony

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11, 160

School: Tylertown High (MS)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee

Player: Jeremiah Wilson

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-11, 173

School: Osceola High (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Costal Carolina, Iowa State, Washington State

Syracuse currently has four players committed in its 2022 class. They include defensive back Cornell Perry, defensive lineman Malachi Davis, running back LeQuint Allen and defensive lineman Belizaire Bassette. The Orange is hoping it can add to that list this weekend.

