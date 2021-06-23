Cancel
Letter: American conservatives must acknowledge history

Buffalo News
 11 days ago

Kudos to The News for the Juneteenth editorial celebrating the new Federal holiday and expressing concern about conservatives’ continuing opposition to honest teaching of our country’s racial history. I’d like to add a couple of observations. I can still remember that in the 1960s, the version of slavery we were...

buffalonews.com
AmericasLancaster Online

A challenge for Americans [letter]

I know in the past my topics have been controversial — sometimes a bit angry, other times a bit negative. These words have nothing to do with any of the above, but are extremely important. And I hope that everyone reading this will not only accept my challenge, but challenge someone else in their life to do the same.
Politicswvgazettemail.com

LETTER: The United States is the greatest country in history

On July 4, 1776, our Founding Fathers sent a letter to King George III informing him of a relationship change. They called it the Declaration of Independence. You see, England had a habit of being a Nanny State all over the world and we were no longer participating. Americans have...
SocietyLiterary Hub

Theodore R. Johnson on Racism’s Existential Threat to the Promise of America

What Racial Hierarchy and Segregation Does the Soul of a Nation. Our current disagreements, disparate perceptions, and differing approaches to race relations in the United States belie the danger in the ether: racism is an existential threat to America. This claim may seem alarmist and unwarranted at first blush. After all, if racism presents such peril to the country, then why is the United States still in existence? How has the nation managed to survive and grow stronger for nearly 250 years? Claiming that a difficult problem is an existential threat can be seen as a trite proclamation. However, regarding the question of whether racism is really capable of causing America to cease to exist, there can be no doubt of the seriousness of the inquiry or the certitude of the answer—it is yes.
SocietyThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Racists of past must be eradicated

Americans have started to reckon with the fact that many of those whom our forefathers honored had racist attitudes and behaviors. We are trying to remove these individuals from their pedestals (literally, in many cases) because we see that holding them up for praise does not represent 21st-century values. We...
Presidential ElectionOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: A sad truth about American voters

Responding to Loretta Torres’ question of how much effort Americans would make to preserve our democracy, from the evidence at hand the answer is “not much.”. We often turn to the founders for guidance on governance. The Constitution our founders crafted in the late eighteenth century was hardly democratic, nor did the founders claim it so. The vote was restricted to men considered to be “responsible”, while women and men without property were denied. It wasn’t until 1920 that women were allowed to vote, and even today our Constitution doesn’t allow voters to select our federal judiciary.
Educationgwu.edu

Failing Grade: Are Americans Flunking History?

For historians like Christopher Brick, B.A. ’02, director of the Columbian College of Arts and Sciences History Department’s Eleanor Roosevelt Papers Project, the past few years have been filled with frustration. Dr. Brick can barely turn on his TV—much less browse the internet—without hearing political figures, pop culture influencers and seemingly expert voices distort the historical record.
EducationPalm Beach Interactive

Letters: Study good, bad and ugly of history

The purpose of studying history is to learn from our past — the good, the bad and the ugly. At its foundation, history was a collection of dates and facts. Herodotus and Thucydides described events and people but left students to analyze and evaluate for themselves. This is paramount to teaching methodology — to instill critical thinking skills.
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Letter: Making American secure?

As mass shooting deaths around the country again grab our attention, the Second Amendment of the Constitution comes to mind, stating: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” This one-sentence amendment, discussed to exhaustion, lives on, worshipped by some, denigrated by others and variously interpreted by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, gun-related deaths continue unabated, leading one to wonder if the amendment is accomplishing its basic goal.
SocietySalt Lake Tribune

Letter: History can help heal us — but we must not sanitize it

One day in the early sixties when I was growing up in Virginia, I asked my grandmother why “colored people” — the polite term then — had to be kept “in their place.” My grandmother was a good person, and she never lied to me. She said, “we’ve kept them down so long, everybody is afraid, if we let them up, they’ll do the same to us.”
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Conservatives Must Change Course on Free Speech | Opinion

The following essay is excerpted from Michael Knowles' new book, Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds, published June 22 by Regnery. Contrary to the claims of many conservatives, political correctness did not trade "free speech" for "censorship" so much as it traded one set of standards for another, each with its own taboos. The ancient Israelites prohibited utterance of the Holy Name; politically correct moderns censor Mark Twain's use of the n-word in Huckleberry Finn. The traditional liturgical calendar dedicates February, March and June to the Holy Family, St. Joseph and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, respectively; the liturgical calendar of secular liberalism dedicates those months to Black history, women's history and pride, once considered the deadliest of the seven deadly sins, elevated by political correctness to the paramount virtue.
SocietyLexington Herald-Leader

Only by acknowledging oppression can we create the American Dream

The month of June provides many opportunities to celebrate, reflect, and learn. June is Pride Month; Immigrant Heritage Month; Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month; and the time to celebrate Juneteenth, finally declared a national holiday just last week. These occasions are linked by a history of hard-fought battles for justice, and a reminder of the work still to be done to fight the racial and identity-based trauma that continues today.
Politicscrowrivermedia.com

LETTER: What history will we lose?

June 6 marked the 77th anniversary of D-Day, a day in history that changed Europe and around the world forever. The brave men who charged that beach in northern France will never be forgotten. They were heroes and words cannot express my thanks to those brave soldiers! I thank all World War II vets around the world, the Greatest Generation!
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

LETTER: Respect the American flag

As a veteran, I am ashamed when I drive around Baraboo and see how the American flag is treated. The national flag represents the living country and is considered a living thing. I see the flag torn, tattered, faded and flown improperly. I have fought for the American flag and...
Politicsncadvertiser.com

Letter: Essential to know our history

It is essential for citizens to know their history, not only of our founding as a great nation, but also of the state we live in. I’m a lifelong resident of Connecticut and knew our Great Seal pictured three grapevines and a ribbon below with the motto Qui Transtulit Sustinet (He who transplanted sustains).
Hillsborough County, NHUnion Leader

Letter: 'Tune in Tonight' column bashed conservatives

To the Editor: The “Tune in Tonight” column by Kevin McDonough is a daily source of aggravation. He consistently takes jabs at conservative programming while encouraging readers to check out liberal shows. Case in point was his piece in the Thursday, June 17, 2021, Union Leader with comments on “frenzied...
Indianapolis, INIbj.com

Letter: History teaches us racial injustice is wrong

While I appreciate Mr. Mishkin’s brief review of racial injustice condoned by the Bible as well as various U.S. presidents, I fear he does not go far enough by saying we need to “learn from our history, not attempt to erase it” [Viewpoint: “Living with history is instructive, even when it’s flawed,” June 18]. When I see the Confederate flag hanging on porches in Indianapolis and when so many state legislatures are attempting to suppress the vote of people of color, I believe we must also make clear moral judgments on our history.
Family RelationshipsConnersville News-Examiner

A Family Quarrel over American History

Whenever the general public begins to tire of a matter that has held its attention for a few weeks – more or less – another comes along to replace it. One could argue that the new concern is more important, timelier or more interesting. But the truth is that the majority of us have short attention spans and are as fickle about public affairs as the young Scarlett O’Hara was about suitors – before Rhett Butler, of course. There are a few oddballs who cling to and advocate a single view or notion far beyond what is normal. They are called fanatics.
PoliticsFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Are Americans facing a loss of freedom, democracy?

Are Americans facing a loss of freedom, democracy?. I love living in a democratic country. I can move freely. I can say what I want, as long as I do not insult my neighbors or friends. I have access to a large variety of entertainment, newspapers, television and websites with a large variety of messages with which I can agree or disagree.
CollegesRoanoke Times

Letter: Put history in proper context

Your editorial concerning whether or not the trustees of Washington & Lee University should change the school's name (May 26 editorial) touches on two important elements that are undervalued by some in the argument. First, there are some who dispute if R.E. Lee saved the school when he accepted the...
Societyyoursun.com

LETTER: Acknowledge our faults and move forward

Republican lawmakers are obsessed with a non-existent “critical race theory” at a time when we should decry the absence of presenting the history of Black people in our educational system. The omission of events such as the hostility and racism evident in Tulsa, OK, in 1921 and other similar events,...