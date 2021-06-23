Funeral service for Billy Crowson, 92, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ed Lantz officiating. Interment will follow at Tira Cemetery with Blake Crowson, Kade Crowson, Kenny Crowson, Brett Moore, John Crowson Jr, Kirk Brown and Randy Lee serving as pallbearers and the Messenger’s Class at First United Methodist Church will be serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. Mr. Crowson passed away at Wesley House Sunday, June 20, 2021, two days shy of his 93rd birthday.