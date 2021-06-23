Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Raab condemns ‘forced closure’ of pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YAut_0acrSVon00
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters in London (PA Archive)

The “forced closure” of a Hong Kong newspaper has been described as “a chilling blow to freedom of expression” by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

The pro-democracy Apple Daily announced on Wednesday that it will close by the weekend after police arrested five editors and executives and froze 2.3 million US dollars (£1.65 million) in assets linked to the paper.

The board of directors said in a statement that the paper’s print and online editions will cease no later than Saturday due to “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong”.

It comes amid increasing tensions over China’s national security law for the territory.

Police cited more than 30 articles published by the paper as evidence of an alleged conspiracy to impose foreign sanctions on Hong Kong and China.

So far, more than 100 people have been arrested under the law.

Mr Raab said: “The forced closure of Apple Daily by the Hong Kong authorities is a chilling blow to freedom of expression in Hong Kong.

“It is crystal clear that the powers under the national security law are being used as a tool to curtail freedoms and punish dissent – rather than keep public order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrLqH_0acrSVon00
G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting (PA Wire)

“The Chinese government undertook to protect press freedom and freedom of speech in Hong Kong under the UK-Sino Joint Declaration. It must keep its promises, and stand by the commitments it freely assumed.”

The Joint Declaration was supposed to guarantee Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy for 50 years following the handover of the territory by Britain to China in 1997.

Chinese state media has previously dismissed the treaty as a “historical document” which had been “invalid and expired” for a long time.

It was the freezing of assets that caused the paper’s demise and, earlier this week, its board of directors wrote to Hong Kong’s security bureau requesting the release of some of its funds so the company could pay wages.

This is one of the most disgusting attacks on press freedom

Chinese and Hong Kong officials have said the media must abide by the law, and that press freedom cannot be used as a “shield” for illegal activities.

Last week, Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, who is shadow Asia and Pacific minister, said: “Democracy and the ‘one country, two systems’ principle are being steadily crushed.

“The UK must stand up to these efforts to silence the people of Hong Kong. It is time for the UK Government to sanction Carrie Lam and other senior officials responsible for the crackdown, and withdraw support for British judges serving in Hong Kong’s compromised legal system.”

Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law, who was granted asylum in the UK in April and says he is “exiled in London”, tweeted: “This is one of the most disgusting attacks on press freedom. Apple Daily is murdered by the Chinese Communist Party because it supports democratic movement.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Person
Nathan Law
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Us Dollars#Handover Of Hong Kong#Apple Daily#Chinese#Labour#The Uk Government#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Man shot dead by police suspected of murdering neighbour, coroner hears

A man shot dead by police is suspected of murdering a neighbour who went to the aid of a child thought to be in danger, a coroner’s court has heard. Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard James Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong tabloid closure is a "chilling blow" - UK's Raab

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The closure of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily is a blow to media freedom in the former British province, Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. “The forced closure of Apple Daily by the Hong Kong authorities is a chilling blow to freedom...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Hong Kong Court Denies Bail to Democracy Activist

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court denied bail on Friday to pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, who was re-arrested on the eve of the anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Beijing and the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Chow, the vice-chairwoman of a group that organises...
ChinaWashington Post

Hong Kong’s repressive, rigged system

Regarding the June 30 editorial “Imprisoning words”:. In recent months, Hong Kong government officials have suppressed peaceful pro-democracy protests, arrested dozens of pro-democracy figures, jailed businessman Jimmy Lai and frozen his assets, rounded up Apple Daily journalists and executives and silenced its presses, expelled four pro-democracy lawmakers from the Legislative Council, packed the court that oversees national security cases with pro-Beijing judges, and imposed authoritarian rule. It seems the regime deems all pro-democracy activists and activities to be subversive, collusive, conspiratorial and hostile.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Hong Kong Drinks Company Vitasoy Faces China Netizen Calls for Boycott

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Beverage maker Vitasoy has become the latest target of Chinese netizens' calls for a boycott after an employee circulated a memo online offering condolences to the family of a worker who had stabbed a Hong Kong police officer. In a statement on the Chinese social media platform...
ChinaVoice of America

Hong Kong Reels After One Year of National Security Law Imposed by China

BANGKOK - As China exuberantly celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, the mood and atmosphere for many in Hong Kong was different, as the territory marked the one-year anniversary of a controversial national security law critics say has significantly curtailed democratic freedoms. Ted Hui, a...
Public Healthsacramentosun.com

China's dictatorship bound to fail in post-COVID world

Taipei [Taiwan], July 4 (ANI): As the post-pandemic world will bring new changes to the global political landscape, China's aggressive internal dictatorship and external expansionism is bound to fail and will demonstrate the clearing of a 'political virus' promulgated by Beijing. The most important post-COVID change will be the geopolitical...
Chinamilwaukeesun.com

China accuses EU of imposing 'unacceptable' preconditions

Brussels [Belgium], July 3 (ANI): China has accused the European Union (EU) of imposing "unacceptable" preconditions on a visit to Xinjiang province. In a statement, the Chinese mission to the EU said Beijing has also invited diplomats from the EU and its member states posted in China to visit Xinjiang many times.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Military Is Becoming One of the Most Powerful on Earth (Taiwan’s Navy Is Responding)

The Taiwanese Navy may be far smaller than that of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of mainland China, but the island nation has also been engaged in a modernization and expansion program to ensure its independence. This week it announced that the Ta Chiang (PGG-619), an upgraded variant of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, would be delivered later in July, a full month ahead of schedule.