DBIA Gives $1.19 Million In Grants To Midwest Dairy Businesses

By Travis Cleven
wtaq.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), which is a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), is giving over $1 million to dairy farm and processor entrepreneurs and existing dairy businesses. Altogether, 26 dairy entrepreneurs from five states (Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin) were chosen to receive up to $50,000 each. There were 12 recipients from Wisconsin, totaling $550,000.

State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
