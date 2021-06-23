Juneteenth Celebration

Time is getting short to sign up for the 3rd Annual Chamber Showcase. The Showcase is set for Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Tables are available for $60 each, and vendors are asked to bring a $25 gift or gift card to be given away at random drawings. This is a fantastic networking event and a way for you, as a business owner or representative, to get your name and services out to the public. Only Chamber members can reserve booths for display (the public is invited to attend free of charge), so contact us at the Chamber to find out how your affordable annual membership not only allows you to rent a booth at the Showcase but gives you advantages and opportunities all year long. Come by or call the Chamber office at 903-885-6515 for more information. A registration link is on our website, HopkinsChamber. org.