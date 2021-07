It is the second year in a row the school has received the Oregon Association of Student Councils honor.For the second year in a row, the St. Helens High School leadership program has been honored with the Gold Council Award from the Oregon Association of Student Councils (OASC). St. Helens High School is one of 13 high schools and four middle schools in the state receiving recognition as a high-achieving leadership program. Sponsored by the OASC, the award sets high standards for student councils and leadership programs and honors them if they can reach or exceed these goals....