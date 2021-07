WALLOWA — A house owned by the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Project is about ready for a new lease on life. The McCrae home, on the eastern edge of the 320-plus-acre parcel of land owned by the Homeland Project, is undergoing a renovation, and the plan is that by July it will be available for use by tribal members and other community members, much in the same way other venues on the Homeland Project grounds are.