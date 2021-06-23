Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

Longtime SSNT employee passes away

ssnewstelegram.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime News-Telegram employee, Luanne Elliott Morgan, 66, passed away June 18, 2021 at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. Luanne was born Jan. 8, 1955 to Edwin and Annabelle Elliott. She lived all of her life in Sulphur Springs, Texas and was proud to raise her family in her hometown. She was a proud member of The Blue Blazes in high school, and her hobbies included painting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and great-grandmother.

www.ssnewstelegram.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Tyler, TX
Obituaries
City
Tyler, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elliott Morgan#The Blue Blazes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The states have...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy