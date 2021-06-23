Longtime SSNT employee passes away

Longtime News-Telegram employee, Luanne Elliott Morgan, 66, passed away June 18, 2021 at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. Luanne was born Jan. 8, 1955 to Edwin and Annabelle Elliott. She lived all of her life in Sulphur Springs, Texas and was proud to raise her family in her hometown. She was a proud member of The Blue Blazes in high school, and her hobbies included painting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and great-grandmother.