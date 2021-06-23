Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Letter: Superintendents should have supported Halsey’s courage

Buffalo News
 11 days ago

There are moments in each of our lives that are defining. Sometimes they are moments that change us, and sometimes they are moments in which we change the world. Recently, the superintendents and boards of education of the public K-12 schools in the state of New York encountered such a moment. One superintendent – Ben Halsey of the Pioneer Central School District – stood alone. In what is oddly considered a radical decision, he – based on science and statements from the New York State Health Department – changed the policy of Pioneer to make masks optional for students and staff. It was a long overdue decision.

buffalonews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superintendents#Pioneer#Board Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
Educationscriptype.com

Superintendent’s Corner

I begin my first column for this publication by expressing my deep and sincere appreciation for being selected by the Board of Education to serve as the new Superintendent of Revere Local Schools. It is an honor to be part of a district with such a long history of educational and community excellence. The commitment of our faculty, staff, Board of Education, and communities is indeed impressive and applauded.
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Voter support needed

Did you know that many Oregonians live in homes built before 1978? Most are energy inefficient, and in need of repair. People living in these homes are more likely to experience sick days and hospital visits caused by mold, cold weather and an inability to take refuge from bad outdoor air quality, such as occurs in wildfire season.
Leominster, MASentinel & Enterprise

Letters: It was a challenging school year; Legislators should support research into cultured meat

This past school year was incredibly challenging for many students. They were allowed to start only remote, then went hybrid, then remote again, and then in-person learning (and some combination of all of them) happened. Children can adapt, but this wasn’t easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank the administration of Leominster High School, Principal Steve Dubzinski and his entire administrative staff, for everything they did for the students.
Ossining, NYriverjournalonline.com

Letter to the Editor? In Support of Fern Quezada

I am writing this letter in support of Fern Quezada for Town of Ossining Highway Superintendent. I have known Fern since 2014. I met her through the Forest of Fears Haunted attraction, an event that she led. She brought together a community of volunteers from school age children to adults to produce a spectacular annual event. She and her volunteers went through painstaking details and logistical maneuvering to ensure that this event was executed flawlessly—which it was each year! Additionally, she and her team donated the proceeds from this event to a local animal shelter.
Warwick, NYwarwickvalleyschools.com

Superintendent’s Spotlight: Laura Cook

Laura Cook was inducted into the Henry C. Lamoreaux Warwick Chapter of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society this spring. She is currently ranked fifth in Warwick Valley High School’s junior class, holds a 103 grade-point average and scored a 1,540 on the SATs. Laura is...
Battle Ground, WAColumbian

Letter: Support global education

Sad to read the bipartisan infrastructure deal is now in doubt. (“ ‘Blindsided’ GOP senators put infrastructure deal in doubt,” June 25). Fortunately bipartisanship is alive and well in other areas, including the bipartisan letter to the president calling for an American pledge of $1 billion over five years for the Global Partnership for Education. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., partnered with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., to call for this positive investment that assists countries to get every child in school.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Letter: Ryerson Park's name should not be changed

I enjoy Ross Robinson's cheerful articles but object to his call to remove Egerton Ryerson's name from the park in Niagara-on-the-Lake ("Town needs to rename Ryerson Park," June 7). I also object to removing Ryerson's name from the university in Toronto. Communists and other dictatorships wipe out history recurrently. In...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Superintendent’s performance rated `exemplary’

WESTFIELD – Chairman of the School Committee, Mayor Donald F. Humason Jr., read the results of Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski’s performance review for the 2020/21 school year into the record at the meeting of June 21. He said the committee rated the superintendent as exemplary overall and in all four key...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: If affirmative action disadvantages Asian Americans, why should they support it?

To the editor: When you look at the big picture of having a Harvard degree and its many benefits, you can understand why Asian Americans might sacrifice their social lives to study for hours to get good grades and high test scores to reach their goal. (“The Supreme Court shouldn’t take up the Harvard affirmative action case,” editorial, June 14)
EducationMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Trust educators to teach history

I commend the Missoulian’s editorial board, guest columnist Mark Thane and several letter writers for countering the disinformation about so-called critical race theory being propagated by officials such as U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and Rep. Sue Vinton. The question essentially is whether public school students should be shielded from unsavory aspects of our nation’s history. In other words, can students handle the truth?
Port Townsend, WAPeninsula Daily News

LETTER: Supports Wennstrom

Libby Urner Wennstrom is the candidate for Port Townsend City Council Position 5 who has both the experience and talents to recognize and seize opportunities, as well as to tackle the challenges. She knows how the city government works. She has come to know many in this town. She is...
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Democracy on life support

The collective inaction of Alaska’s congressional delegation leads me to assume they’re not seeing what’s happening to our democracy right now. Almost every state in our union has voter suppression laws currently making their way through state legislatures. We need federal laws to protect American voters’ access to the ballot box. What could be more important than protecting our democracy?! Nothing is more important than this.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Support Blom for city council

I write this letter and encourage voters from Vancouver to support John Blom for city council. John understands how arts and the presence of a vibrant community is a part of economic development. John understands that businesses want to establish themselves in communities where their employees want to live, and employees want to live in vibrant, healthy and cultural communities.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Support reserve deputies

I read with considerable dismay about the Clark County reserve deputy program being shut down due to police reform measures that made the program too expensive for the county to operate. Also cited as a reason for the shutdown is the increased personal liability law enforcement personnel assume in our present political and social climate.
Yakima County, WAsunnysidesun.com

Letter: Support for Autumn Torres

Autumn Torres is the right person for Yakima County Commissioner, District 3. Autumn is unequivocally in favor of our children and, more importantly, standing up for our children when most will not. Autumn has proven her conservative values with actions and not just words. Autumn is against Critical Race Theory...
BusinessReading Eagle

Letter: State lawmakers should support carbon program

On June 10 I had an incredible experience attending PennEnvironment’s 2021 Climate Action Lobby Day. It felt amazing to speak directly to my state legislators with hundreds of other Pennsylvanians and advocate for policies that will help us avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis. One of the legislative...
PoliticsReading Eagle

Letter: Shapiro has work to do to earn this voter’s support

A year ago, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a grand jury report on fracking detailing the ways many Pennsylvanians were left unprotected by our government at the hands of the fossil fuel industry. A year later, nothing has changed. While Shapiro’s efforts shined a light on the fracking industry’s disregard for human health, he was limited in his capacity as attorney general from actively passing legislation to correct the problems.