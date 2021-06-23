Cancel
Photography

Take a look at these incredible images from the International Portrait Photographer of the Year Awards

By Independent TV
The Independent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortraiture is quite different to almost any other form of photography. Capturing the essence of a person in freezeframe poses a unique set of challenges, not least the complex, ever-changing nature of your subjects. The inaugural International Portrait Photography Awards showcase the best of this difficult discipline, pitting amateur and professional portraitists around the world against each other for a $10,000 prize pool.

www.independent.co.uk
