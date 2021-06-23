Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst rushed to hospital after serious car accident

By Roisin O'Connor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ja3Z3_0acrS3Qw00

Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst has told fans she was rushed to hospital after being involved in a car accident.

The 24-year-old reality star posted to her Instagram Stories: “Hi guys, I’ve just been collected from hospital due to being in a serious car accident.

“I won’t be responding to anyone until I can. I’m in a lot of pain and distress.”

An accompanying photo showed Crowhurst, a former executive assistant, wearing a hospital gown.

Previous updates to her social media showed her having a tattoo removed and enjoying lunch with a friend.

The Independent has contacted Crowhurt’s representative for comment.

The Essex-born TV personality rose to fame after starring in the third season of Love Island in 2015, leaving after 23 days. Other contestants that season included Amber Davies and Olivia Atwood.

She recently told the Celebrity Skin Talk podcast that she would not recommend going on the show.

“If anyone asks me now if they should do Love Island I tell them no,” she said.

“You don’t get no support [sic]. “After the show I was on my own, after the producers kept asking me to do the show, I thought they would keep in touch after, but nothing.”

ITV released a comprehensive breakdown of its duty of care protocols that will offer support to this year’s set of contestants.

The broadcaster confirmed it will offer “comprehensive psychological support, training for all Islanders on the impact of social media and handling potential negativity, training for all Islanders on financial management, detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show, a proactive aftercare package which extends support to all Islanders following their participation on the show, and guidance and advice on taking on management after the show”.

See the full list of this year’s contestants here .

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Davies
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Car Accident#Love Island#Instagram Stories#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Tory Lanez Involved In Serious Car Accident

Tory Lanez was involved in a serious car accident yesterday (June 24th) in Sherman Oaks, Calif. According to Rap-Up, the rapper-singer was riding in an Uber when it collided with another car. In an Instagram story, Tory shared a video of his black SUV that sustained damage to the hood...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Who did newcomer Chloe choose to couple up with?

Newcomer Chloe Burrows has chosen Aaron Francis in the first re-coupling on Love Island.Tonight’s episode (30 June) picked up from yesterday’s cliffhanger in which Chloe was seen choosing which boy she wanted to couple up with.As a result, Aaron’s former partner Shannon Singh became the first islander to be dumped from the series.Fans were shocked given that she is the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show, leaving after only 48 hours in the villa.Contestants are typically dumped from the island around day five or six.Speaking about her choice to couple up with Aaron, Chloe said:...
TV & VideosBBC

Love Island: ITV condemns death threats sent to contestant Chloe Burrows

ITV has condemned death threats sent to Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows, calling them "wholly unacceptable". On Wednesday night's show, Burrows chose to recouple with Aaron Francis, leaving Shannon Singh single. The move resulted in Shannon departing the dating programme, causing people to send threats to Burrows online, with some...
TV & VideosThe Independent

Faye Winter: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Put on your swimsuit and grab the tanning oil... because another series of Love Island is upon us!. The hit ITV2 reality show was delayed last year due to the pandemic, but finally returned to our screens on Monday 28 June. Ahead of the new series’ debut, ITV announced the...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

'Below Deck Med' Star Malia White Hospitalized After Scooter Accident

Malia White is recovering after a scary accident. The 30-year-old Below Deck Mediterranean star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she's in the hospital following a scooter crash in Spain. White shared the news alongside pics from her hospital bed. The first photo had the bosun giving the...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle and Summer Reunite In Italy? – Michael Mealor And Hunter King’s Stunning Y&R Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) unfathomable decision to leave Genoa City, Wisconsin, without telling Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) the truth is primed to be righted. The stunning, double departures of King and Mealor set up a scenario where Kyle can learn the truth and reunite with the love of his life in Milan, Italy.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard's secret baby has a most unusual name

Yesterday, Amber Heard shared a picture of herself with an adorable newborn. That was her announcing to Instagram and the world that she had a baby this past spring. The “Aquaman” actress’ revelations continued when she disclosed the baby’s most unusual name. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021....