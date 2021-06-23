Housing-Market Competition Has Eased Slightly, But 7 in 10 Buyers Still Face Bidding Wars

Realtors say there simply is a lot of demand for homes right now. Wisconsin house prices are skyrocketing, but buyers are still willing to pay. One Realtor estimates there are 10 to 15 buyers for every house on the market. That means they have to be aggressive when making an offer. The Wisconsin Realtors Association is reporting prices in Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, and Wausau are starting to fall off a little bit, but demand is still strong in Marshfield and other locations. If interest rates start to rise, that could cool the market off – but realtors say they don’t think this is a “bubble” like in 2008.