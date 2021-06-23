AT&T Blocking 1 Billion+ Robocalls Per Month

A national program enabling eligible households to save up to $50 a month on their broadband bill has gone live. The Emergency Broadband Benefit is available to those who meet its parameters. Some of the qualifying conditions are if a household member makes 135% or below the federal poverty guidelines; receives a Pell Grant; participates in programs such as SNAP, Medicaid or the Lifeline program; is approved to receive free or reduced school lunch or free school breakfast; experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or meets the eligibility guidelines for a participating internet service provider’s low-income or COVID-19 program. More information can be found on the FCC’s website.