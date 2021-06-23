Cancel
Severe Storms Possible; ALERT DAY Thursday

Cover picture for the articleWatch out for two storm chances Thursday, the first in the morning, the second the late-afternoon & evening. The second round is the one we are more concerned with, regarding the severe potential, however this will all depend on how much and how quick we can clear out the morning activity. I do believe it will happen early enough for the atmosphere to get reenergized for the late-day storm threat, which will increase the severe potential for our entire area. Damaging wind and large hail look to be the main threats, along with an isolated tornado, however that threat looks to be very low. As the storms look to be slow-moving, pockets of heavy rain may lead to isolated flooding across the area, as upwards of an inch or greater will be possible for rainfall. Storms will linger into the first half of Friday, with the severe threat shifting south of I-90 Friday.

