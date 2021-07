Several years ago when I was in high school I went to visit friends in Houston, Texas. I've heard it's a great city that has a very diverse population and that there are more languages spoken in that city than most in the United States of America. Honestly, there is only one thing I remember about Houston... the humidity and how sweaty I was the entire time I was there. I can picture it vividly, I was so sweaty that I decided to shower in the middle of the day. Five minutes after showering I walked outside and within the next 5 minutes I was drenched in sweat once again ( mind you I was simply standing still while having a conversation outside).