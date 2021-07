The internal medicine practice of Lynn S. Lee, MD and Drimalyn Burgman, NP will become a part of the Southwell family of services as of July 6, 2021. The new name of the practice will be Southwell Internal Medicine. The name is new, but the location has not changed and patients can still count on the same great staff. This alliance with Southwell will ensure that Dr. Lee and Drimalyn continue to provide the high quality care patients have come to expect as well as further enhance the scope of services.