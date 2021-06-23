Second Helpings Atlanta’s Summer Program Immerses Teens in Food Rescue
Second Helpings Atlanta (SHA) will provide 24 high school students an immersive summer-long experience volunteering for the organization’s food rescue routes. SHA’s “Youth Rescuers Summer Service Program” aims to inform select teens about the problems of food insecurity and food waste through SHA staff and other hunger leaders in Atlanta. The Youth Rescuers will also pledge to become SHA Zero Food Waste Heroes to reduce their household food waste.metroatlantaceo.com