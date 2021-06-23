for KING & COUNTRY to Perform at Wild Adventures
Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. welcomes for KING & COUNTRY to the All-Star Amphitheater on June 26. “for KING & COUNTRY have inspired millions with uplifting and beautifully crafted music, especially during the last year when the song ‘God Only Knows’ became a beacon of hope during difficult times,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “We are very excited to share that message of hope and an unforgettable performance with our guests when the band takes the stage this Saturday.”valdostaceo.com