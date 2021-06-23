A Warmer Wednesday

We are going to see highs return to the middle 80s today, about 20° warmer than Monday's highs in the middle 60s! Humidity is back a little as well, more noticeable today than any day of the week so far. Even though it's a little warmer and more humid, it will be a great day to head on out to the Rochester Honkers game at 12:05 PM, and/or Rochesterfest! Speaking of Rochesterfest, come say hi to the ABC 6 Weather Team! We'll be doing a LIVE Weather Lab at 7:30 PM, at Soldiers Field, in Rochester!