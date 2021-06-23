Cancel
LincolnHealth June 22 update

boothbayregister.com
 11 days ago

LincolnHealth reported encouraging testing data June 22 with only one positive case among 255 tests for the week of June 14. The trend of less than a percent of positive cases continues for the second week down to 0.36% from the last update’s 0.8%. LincolnHealth’s John Martins said the Watson...

www.boothbayregister.com
Douglas County, MNkmrskkok.com

Weekly COVID Update for June 22

Our weekly COVID update for the area from data released by the Minnesota Department of Health finds active cases of the virus generally continue their downward trend. Stevens, Big Stone and Grant Counties reported 0 active cases, as they did last week. Pope County stayed at 1 active case, and both Swift and Traverse Counties have 2 active cases, with Traverse the only county in our survey this week that saw any kind of an increase in cases. Douglas County dropped to 9 active cases. There were no new deaths from the virus reported this week in our 7-county survey.
Tompkins County, NYwrfi.org

Coronavirus Update, June 22, 2021

The Tompkins County Health Department announces an additional free COVID vaccine clinic. It will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, June 23 at the Tompkins County Public Library from 10 am to 2 pm. Healthcare workers will provide the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, available only to individuals age 18 and older.
Brown County, MNknuj.net

Testing, vaccination keys in COVID-19 battle

With efforts made in Brown County and around the state, the number of COVID-19 cases have decreased drastically. The vaccines have proven to be effective; however, there are still many people who have not been vaccinated. These people are still at risk to contract COVID-19 and to spread to others who are vulnerable, making it important to continue to test for the virus. The Minnesota Department of Health recently updated testing guidance to include: People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested if they are in contact with someone who has COVID-19. People who are not fully vaccinated should also get tested every two weeks if they have frequent contact with people outside their household, or if they participate in activities where social distancing may not be possible. There are many different options for testing in Brown County, including Sleepy Eye Medical Center and New Ulm Medical Center, as well as Walgreens and Hy-Vee Pharmacy. Anyone can also order a no-cost test to be completed at home at https://learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/.
Shelby, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

Shelby reports 1st new COVID case in 23 days

SHELBY -- The city of Shelby on Friday reported its first new coronavirus case since June 9. The information was included in a report from the Shelby City Health Department covering June 26 to July 2. The case circumstances involved were not specified but was reported to be from the...
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 302 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 302 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 754,724 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard. To date, 13,439 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died...
Fitnessrunningmagazine.ca

Should you be worried about hyponatremia?

Hydration is important for runners, particularly during the hot summer months. Not surprisingly, the conversation surrounding hydration typically revolves around encouraging runners to drink more water, not less, but it is possible to drink too much water. Hyponatremia is a potentially dangerous result of over-hydration, and it’s something for runners to keep in mind when they’re out on a hot run.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Inflammation at IP Thumb Joint Common in Psoriatic Arthritis

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) more often have inflammation at the interphalangeal (IP) joint of the thumb compared to those with undifferentiated inflammatory arthritis (UIA), according to a study published online June 28 in the International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases. Ashish J. Mathew,...
Workoutsnj.gov

Are gyms open? Are there safety recommendations?

Gyms and fitness centers may open in New Jersey. Social distancing and masking is not required in most indoor or outdoor spaces, and there are no capacity limits for businesses or worksites open to the public. However, to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19, businesses should encourage unvaccinated...
Cowley County, KS1025theriver.com

Vaccinations slowing down in Cowley County

An update from the City-Cowley County Health Department on COVID 19 vaccination efforts. They say vaccination efforts in the county, that were very robust in the first three months of 2021, continue to be slow. Currently, 11,576 people have completed the required two dose vaccine series required to develop immunity to COVID-19. An additional 1,625 people have had one dose of vaccine. In total 13,021 Cowley County residents have had at least one dose of vaccine. The overall goal of having 21,000 people vaccinated (creating a community immunity minimum threshold of 60%) is far from being attained at this point in time.
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Data shows COVID on decline

COVID-19 is on the decline in Pennsylvania, and about 75% of state residents 18 and older have had at least one vaccine, according to the state’s health department. The statewide positivity rate was 1.2% for the most recent week. On June 1, McKean County had 3,771 cases to date. As...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Twelve new COVID cases in Knox County since Tuesday

Jul. 3—GALESBURG — Knox County has added another 12 COVID-19 cases to its count. This was announced Friday by the Knox County Health Department, bringing the county's total of positive cases to 5,730. The new cases include two under the age of 1, two under the age of 10, two...