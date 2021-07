The first family of HBO is returning this fall, as the premium network has finally released the first teaser for “Succession” Season 3. If you’ve already seen the first two seasons, you know what to expect with the forthcoming episodes, as the war for control of the Roy empire is still at the center of the series. And if you haven’t seen the series, you still have plenty of time to catch up on the award-winning drama about a media mogul and his children, who are all hoping to inherit the empire.