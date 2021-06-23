Ottumwa Man Killed In Greene County Accident Monday
An Ottumwa man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday east of Jefferson. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Jefferson Fire Department and Greene County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene on U.S. Highway 30 near Orchard Avenue at approximately 9:36 p.m. Twenty-one-year-old Logan Ancell was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 30 when he crossed the center line. He struck a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica head-on. The Pacifica was driven by 64-year-old Rochelle Guess of Jefferson. Ancell was pronounced dead at the scene. Both vehicles were totaled. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.www.1380kcim.com