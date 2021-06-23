Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Wiregrass Cultivating Entrepreneurs like Jenna Murphy

valdostaceo.com
 13 days ago

Imagine missing over 500 meals with your family for two years. That’s how many Jenna Murphy missed, but for a great reason. She was embarking on a journey that took her two years to complete. She was enrolled in Wiregrass Tech’s evening cosmetology program, and as she looks back now, she is amazed by the impact returning to college had on her life. “I’m married and a mom of three and decided I wanted to attend evening classes at Wiregrass for Cosmetology.” For moms and dads, it’s never an easy decision to decide to return to school, but with evening classes, Jenna was able to take her children to school and attend field trips while her husband prepared dinner and put the kids to bed. “I wanted to work toward a career and do something special to show my children,” shared Jenna. The Cosmetology program at Wiregrass offers many like Jenna the flexibility to take day or evening classes to fit with their schedule.

valdostaceo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiregrass Tech#Wiregrass For Cosmetology#Whimsy Salon Boutique#Barbering#Esthetics#Flux Cored Arc Welder#Computerized Accounting#Quickbooks#Wiregrass Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Wiregrass grads earn Whitehead awards

VALDOSTA — Thanks to support from Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta, Wiregrass students who are preparing to graduate have the tools needed to go to work. Recipients of the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award received a plaque and a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new jobs. "It's a great...
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Wiregrass Drama Club preparing for “Wiley and the Hairy Man”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SEACT’s Wiregrass Drama Club is one day away from a one-of-a-kind play…. Students of the club has been rehearsing for the play “Wiley and the Hairy Man”. The show is for one night only—Thursday, July 1st at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center. Organizers say...
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

Wiregrass offers free application week and evening programs

Evening Programs Returning to Wiregrass for Fall Semester. Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Tech is hosting a second opportunity to save money when applying for Fall Semester with another Free Application Week: July 19 -23. Apply in person or online during the week of July 19 – 23 and have your application fee waived. Fall Semester classes start August 19 with offerings that include expanded evening programs. The college campuses will be open from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday. All campuses are closed on Friday, but applicants may still apply online and save money that day.
Public HealthThrive Global

Jaylissa Lea of Jliss Lea: “Entrepreneurs are like a sponge”

Entrepreneurs are like a sponge. Constantly learning but not applying-I have bought more courses, books, podcasts, and coaching programs because I love learning. But more knowledge doesn’t mean anything unless you’re implementing it. The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity....
Geneva County, ALwtvy.com

Geneva County working to feed children in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A child’s nutrition is vital in every season, not just during school. That’s why some schools are working to provide meals for not only their students, but any child or teen in need. News four spoke with a pediatrician about the importance of this, Dr. Jacob...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Wiregrass restarting evening programs

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is offering expanded evening programs for fall semester and classes start Aug. 19. Wiregrass has expanded programs for fall by offering more at night due to demand. Students may apply for the esthetics evening program, flux cored arc welder technical certificate of credit evening program or the computerized accounting evening program, college officials said in a statement.
EntertainmentDallas News

Seniors cultivate creative connections at CC Young

The residents and members of CC Young Senior Living are a creative, resilient and multi-talented bunch. Nearly 80 of them participated in the northeast Dallas center’s 21st annual Spirit Is Ageless Art & Writing Contest, which was showcased last month at the campus’ The Point Art Gallery. The seven winners ranged from ages 70 to 96.
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

Wiregrass students receive summer scholarships

Valdosta, Ga— Students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College learned recently that their hard work is paying off. Thanks to the generous donation of friends and supporters of the college, ten students were awarded scholarships that will help pay for tuition, fees, books, and/or supplies needed for their programs. Those receiving...
Lowndes County, GAvaldostaceo.com

Wiregrass Team Earns National SkillsUSA Competition Medals

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce four students who medaled at the 56th Annual National SkillsUSA Competition. In past years, the college’s SkillsUSA team that earned gold at the state level traveled to Kentucky for the National competition. This year the competition at both state and national level was held virtually with competitions in 103 different trade, technical, and leadership fields. Students performed their skills at their colleges while being filmed against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, auto collision, precision machining, medical assisting, and culinary arts. All competitions are designed, run, and judged with the help of industry, trade associations, and labor organizations, and test competencies are set using industry standards.
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Around the Wiregrass

A free basketball camp will be hosted June 28-July 1 by The Harbor in partnership with First Baptist Church of Dothan and Time Youth Dothan Inc. The camp will be held in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church. The purpose of this camp is to offer a high level of basketball training, a fun and encouraging atmosphere, and a place and group of people where the love of Jesus Christ will be shared, taught, displayed and used to build everyone up. Three sessions are available for the four days of camp. Session 1 will be 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. for boys and girls entering third-seventh grades. Transportation is available for Session I, but address must be inside the circle of Dothan. As part of Session 1, parents and family members of campers are invited at 11:30 a.m. each day to the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church Dothan, and will walk with our campers to a special area of the church, for a time of growth and fun together. At the conclusion, meals will be given out and groceries will be provided for families who are in need. Session 2 will be 12:30-3:30 p.m. for girls entering grades eight through 12. Session 3 will be 4-7 p.m. for boys entering grades eight through 12. Snacks and drinks provided for both sessions 2 and 3. To register for a camp session, contact The Harbor at 334-790-4031 or info@theharbordothan.com.
Andrew Wakefieldadafruit.com

Jenna Carpenter #ShapeTheWorld @INWED1919 #INWED21

Celebrating women in STEM fields is what we’re all about and there’s nothing that warms our hearts more than someone reaching out to us to let us know someone doing great work in her field. Today we are celebrating the amazing work of Dr. Jenna Carpenter, Dean of Engineering at Campbell University. A big thanks to Andrew Wakefield, who works at Campbell with Dr. Carpenter.
Musicvaldostaceo.com

Free Military Admission at Wild Adventures

Wild Adventures Theme Park is celebrating those who have served with free admission and welcoming the return of patriotic fireworks displays and the Harlem Globetrotters during the Celebrate America Festival. “At Wild Adventures, we feel it’s incredibly important to honor and recognize the men and women who have served our...
Stark County, OHbeaconjournal.com

Plant Lovers' Almanac: Cultivate a friendship garden

Summer officially arrived here in Northeast Ohio nearly two weeks ago and brought with it the almost-normal return to work and favored personal activities that many of us have not seen since before the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. While the pandemic certainly challenged and changed our daily...
Valdosta, GAWALB 10

4 Wiregrass students celebrating skills competition accomplishments

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students are celebrating big accomplishments. Parker Metcalf and Benjamin Sandusky won gold in Mechatronics at this year’s National Skills U.S.A Competition. This year’s event featured 103 different trade, technical and leadership fields for students to take on virtually. All competitions are...
Goshen, INGreensburg Daily News

Singletree Farm cultivates community and beautiful flowers

GOSHEN — A local couple is making a living from a small parcel of land while providing a beautiful product that brightens the lives of their customers. Singletree Farm, founded in the fall of 2018 by married couple Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf, is a small acre of land nestled about seven miles southeast of downtown.
Griffin, GAGriffin Daily News

Entrepreneurs for the kingdom

My oldest son recently came to me with a request. He was interested in starting his own lawn-care business this summer and needed some help creating a flyer to advertise to the neighbors. After taking a business elective this past year in school, he was ready to take his first tentative steps as an entrepreneur.

Comments / 0

Community Policy