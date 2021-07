Just one year ago we had some pretty massive heat hitting the Borderland. Here is what the weather looked like about a year ago for the first couple weeks of July. The triple digit days kept going, by the way, but the peak was that Monday it hit 110°. Here we are one year later and we not only aren't hitting 100 plus degrees, but we're also dealing with constant rain. It doesn't look like that is going to be going away either. Here is the forecast for El Paso: