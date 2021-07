Sometimes it happens when you are minding your business looking for a possible romance on a dating app and you run across one of your friend's spouses. Yikes! Said spouse might note in their dating bio that they are "in a non monogamous relationship", as I have seen lately, or they might not say anything at all about being married. No matter where you reside in the Pacific Northwest, whether you live in Washington state, Oregon, or Idaho, you can and will see this happening, so be aware.