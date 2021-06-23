Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Architect Albin Spangler Joins TSW

metroatlantaceo.com
 13 days ago

Albin Spangler, AIA has joined TSW as a Senior Associate in the Atlanta-based firm’s Architecture Studio. Spangler, a third-generation architect, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from Georgia Tech and a Master of Architecture degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He began his career in Atlanta before moving to New York, where he worked as a Project Architect for EwingCole. He and his fiancée live in the Oakhurst area of Decatur, Ga.

metroatlantaceo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architects#Atlanta#Project Architect#Georgia Tech#Aia#Tsw#Architecture Studio
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, setting himself up as the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. The Associated Press called the race for Adams shortly after the latest batch of results in the ranked-choice primary were released on...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy