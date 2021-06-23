Architect Albin Spangler Joins TSW
Albin Spangler, AIA has joined TSW as a Senior Associate in the Atlanta-based firm’s Architecture Studio. Spangler, a third-generation architect, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from Georgia Tech and a Master of Architecture degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He began his career in Atlanta before moving to New York, where he worked as a Project Architect for EwingCole. He and his fiancée live in the Oakhurst area of Decatur, Ga.metroatlantaceo.com