The pandemic has changed the way that people use space, and no asset class has been more impacted than office. As we exit the pandemic, tenants are discovering that they have new needs, according to Karen Whitt, president real estate management services for the US at Colliers. Whitt is moderating a discussion on the topic at the GlobeSt. Elite Women of Influence conference in July, where she will dive deep into the trends influencing tenant preferences. At the moment, the biggest influence: the pandemic.