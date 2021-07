The Milton Community Foundation, established in 2005, is an IRS 501c3 not-for-profit educational and charitable organization governed by a volunteer board. Its mission is to undertake programs and projects to serve people and promote the well-being of the community. Its sources of funds come from its fundraising initiatives, donations from individuals, local businesses, civic organizations, bequests and the Town of Milton. In addition, MCF has received grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, the Delaware Division of Humanities, and what was the State Economic Office.