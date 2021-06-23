Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

2021 Governor's Honors Program Scholars Returns to Berry College

valdostaceo.com
 13 days ago

The 2021 Governor’s Honors Program, designed for gifted and talented high school students who are rising juniors and seniors, returned to Berry College this week. "We are proud of the partnership that exists between the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement and Berry College that allows us to host the Governor’s Honors program. We are particularly pleased to be able to provide this program in person after it had to be cancelled, along with all of our other summer camps and conferences, last year,” said Berry Chief of Staff Debbie Heida. "The interview day and summer program have helped thousands of students and their parents learn about Berry College and many have chosen to apply and attend as a result of their GHP experiences.”

valdostaceo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berry College#Honors Program#The Governor#Ghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

Wesleyan announces winner of WV Scholar Program

BUCKHANNON — Talented students and their families gathered in the dining hall of West Virginia Wesleyan College Wednesday afternoon to partake in a luncheon and the announcement of the 2021 WV Scholar Program winner. The scholarship’s grand prize of four years tuition, fees, room and board is provided by WVWC...
Terre Haute, INInside Indiana Business

Bowen Family Establishes Scholars Program at Ivy Tech

TERRE HAUTE - An Indianapolis couple has committed $200,000 to establish the Bowen Scholars Program at the Ivy Tech Community College campus in Terre Haute. The college says the pledge from Bob and Terry Bowen will support a program that aims to assist 20 African American students each year. The...
Hancock County, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Students can apply for 21st Century Scholars program

INDIANAPOLIS — The deadline to apply for Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars program is June 30. Seventh- and eighth-grade students can apply for the program, which provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible low-income students at Indiana colleges and universities. Most students who qualify for the federal free and reduced-price lunch guidelines will qualify for the 21st Century Scholars program – but students can only take advantage if they apply before the June 30 deadline.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WBIR

Governor's Early Literacy Foundation book delivery program returning for second year

TENNESSEE, USA — A program that provides students, teachers and families with resources to support learning will continue for a second year, according to officials. The Governor's Early Literacy Foundation works to prevent "summer slide" learning loss. As students spend time away from school, their proficiencies in reading, writing and mathematics can fall. So, the foundation has organized many programs to ensure students retain what they learned during the school year.
Collegeslampasasdispatchrecord.com

COLLEGE HONORS

Howard Payne University Howard Payne University recognized 227 students for academic success during the spring 2021 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade-point average to be named to the President’s List, a 3.65-3.99 GPA for the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 GPA to be named to the Honor Roll. The following area students were recognized: President’s List – Monica Garza of Kempner and Hope…
Bullard, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Emily Berry named to the President's List at Mississippi College

Emily Berry of Bullard was named to the Spring 2021 President's List at Mississippi College. The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0...
Educationhometownheadlines.com

Education: ‘Summer of 42’ — Meet GNTC’s Adult Education program graduates. Governor’s Honors Program convenes at Berry.

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Media release: One by one graduates of Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Adult Education program filed into the Conference Center at GNTC’s Gordon County Campus (GCC) on Thursday, June 17, to celebrate earning their General Educational Development® (GED®) diplomas. In order to maintain a socially distanced...
Bell County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Madeline Allen graduates 2021 Rogers Scholars program

Madeline Allen, current junior at Bell County High School, graduated the Rogers Scholars program. Allen joined 36 graduates at The Center for Rural Development on Friday, June 11th to cap off the weeklong leadership program held on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College. She is the daughter of Waylon and Angela Allen, of Middlesboro.
Denver, COmsudenver.edu

Roadrunner Diversity Scholars Program

The Roadrunners Diversity Scholars Program (RDSP) is an academic enrichment scholarship. program designed to support the recruitment and retention of underrepresented, Pell eligible, and first-generation undergraduate students in MSU Denver’s School of Education (SOE). The program will support student scholars in their pursuit of academic and professional goals. Click here to learn more and determine your eligibility and the application process. The program offers connection and support through scholarships, organized social and cultural activities, networking, faculty mentorship, and intentional and consistent advising for academic and professional development.
Memphis, TNrhodes.edu

Participants of Rhodes College’s Liberal Arts in Prison Program Graduate

In September 2019, Rhodes College’s Liberal Arts in Prison Program began its first for-credit classes—a four-course, 12-credit sequence called Culture and Values—with inmates of the Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC), a 1,200-bed facility operated by the Tennessee Department of Correction in Henning, TN. In May, five participants—Denice Smith, LaTanya Townsend, Stephanie McCarley, Laura Jones, and Kimberly Dockery—received an Undergraduate Certificate in Liberal Arts from Rhodes at a graduation ceremony held at WTRC.
Montclair, NJbaristanet.com

Montclair State’s College Hall Renamed to Honor President Cole

The Montclair State University’s College Hall has been renamed Susan A. Cole Hall. The iconic 113-year-old Mission Revival structure, the University’s original building, recently reopened after being completely renovated and expanded. “Rededicating College Hall in Dr. Cole’s name is the most fitting honor the Board of Trustees can bestow,” Francis...
Perry, NYThe Daily News Online

Perry native honored for VOA children’s programming

ROCHESTER — A Perry native is being recognized nationally by the Volunteers of American organization. Rob Stedman is vice president of Services for Children & Families for Volunteers of America Upstate New York. He was one of two staff members — narrowed down from 32 candidates — chosen to receive the national VOA organization’s esteemed “Leadership in Program Management” Award.
Pocatello, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

ISU College of Business Honors Program Launches New Initiative

Students in the Idaho State University College of Business Honors Program Course “Orange You Creative” have secured funding from three donors to sponsor a variety of I.S.U branded art and active experiences to be featured in Historic Downtown Pocatello totaling about $15,000. The project will include the addition of a...
Platte City, MOnewspressnow.com

Benedictine College spring honors

Benedictine College has recognized students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 15. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0-grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean's List. Of the 1,980 students on campus for the 2020-2021 academic year, 106 made the President's List and 535 made the Dean's List.
CollegesThe Oakland Post

Honoring the Honors College’s record breaking 2021 graduating class

In recent years, the Oakland University Honors College (HC) has asserted itself as one of the premier components of OU’s secondary education experience. A brief recollection of the last three years serves as clear evidence to this claim. In 2019, the HC welcomed an incoming freshman class with 663 students and two-thirds of those students with a grade point average (GPA) over 3.9.
AdvocacyWKTV

Mug Club: MVCC Job Corps Scholars Program

It's time now to welcome the newest members of our Morning Mug Club -- brought to you by Holland Farms Bakery & Deli. Job Corps Scholars is a grant-funded cohort opportunity for young people to earn an MVCC certificate for free in tech and trades programs in one year. Scholars also receive intense, individualized personal and employment counseling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy