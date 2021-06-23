Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Online Used Car Dealer Vroom Opens Last-mile Hub South of Atlanta

metroatlantaceo.com
 13 days ago

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced the opening of a new Atlanta hub and a more customized driveway experience for nearly 7 million people in over 476 zip codes within a 25-mile radius. Vroom has delivered in the Atlanta area since the company was founded in 2012 and is now offering an experience that includes a more personalized concierge service where customer advocates transport cars directly to car buyers’ driveways on Vroom-branded trucks and show them how to use their new vehicles. Vroom’s Atlanta Last Mile hub is located in Fairburn.

metroatlantaceo.com
Cars
