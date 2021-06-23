Cancel
Technology

AT&T Blocking 1 Billion+ Robocalls Per Month

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 13 days ago

What's the news? AT&T*, a leader in the fight against robocalls, has ramped up its spam-swatting to more than a billion calls per month. Fraud calls are blocked from reaching your phone, and suspected spam is labeled so you can choose to answer or not. AT&T's approach works for business...

metroatlantaceo.com
